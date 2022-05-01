Fundraiser helps get groceries

At a Glance

Stand Up for Hunger

Who: Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

What: Proceeds from the benefit will help the nonprofit organization distribute 80,000 to 100,000 meals.

When: April 21

Where: The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell

Next: Jewels of Giving Gala, Oct. 15

Information: (479) 872-8774 or nwafoodbank.org

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank backers gathered for an evening of laughs April 21 at Stand Up for Hunger at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell.

Kent Eikenberry, food bank president and CEO, told those gathered that because of the benefit that featured comedian Dusty Slay, the group "will be able to distribute 80,000 to 100,000 meals."

The food bank serves Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties and last year distributed 14 million pounds of food, working with more than 110 partner agencies, 20 mobile pantries and 19 school pantries.

The food bank recently opened Feed Rogers, "a full-service, client-choice food pantry." The food pantry is unique in that it is set up like a typical grocery store where food insecure individuals can choose their food. Sabrina Thiede, director of programs, says: "When we allow our neighbors to choose their own food, we're giving them the power to write their own story. We're encouraging a dignified experience where neighbors feel respected by staff and volunteers, and hopefully breaking down the barrier of giver and receiver." The St. Vincent de Paul Society of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church is a founding partner in this venture and will provide many of the volunteers, but volunteering is open to anyone interested.

According to Thiede: "Opening this pantry will give us an opportunity to test out ways to make the pantry experience better which can be implemented in our other 135 partner food pantries."

Julie Damer, marketing and communications director, tells me: "With summer approaching and school out soon, the need for assistance will be greater than ever. Many families with children rely on their schools to provide breakfast and lunch for their children. We tend to see our numbers increase during the summer months with families looking for a little extra help to feed their kids during these months. Every dollar donated to the NWAFB helps provide up to eight meals for our neighbors in need. It is so easy to donate. www.nwafoodbank.org/donate to make a one time secure donation. All donations stay local."

Sponsors for the fundraiser included The Grove Comedy Club, Rogers Insurance, Dos Equis and Heineken.

Save the date for the return of the 12th annual Jewels of Giving Gala on Oct. 15.

Among those joining the food bank to Stand Up for Hunger were Karen and Jason Howard, Amberle and Denton Thompson, Becky and Rob Brothers, Billie Scholten and Phillip Calkins, Phyllis and Mike Charette, Ann and Mark Shea, Mary and Alan Bauer, Brad Bridgers, Jason Verser and Brad Julian.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Mike and Phyllis Charette (from left) and Ann and Mike Shea help support the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank on April 21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Billie Scholten and Phillip Calkins attend the food bank fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jason Verser (from left), Brad Julian and Brad Bridgers gather at Stand Up for Hunger. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Denton and Amberle Thompson of Heineken help support the NWA Food Bank. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jennifer and Tom Stallbaumer stand for a photo at the food bank benefit. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Julie and Steve Damer attend Stand Up for Hunger. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Vegetables, fruit and frozen items are available April 27 2022 at Feed Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

