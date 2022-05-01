I-30 lane closures set for Saline County

A $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings in the month of May, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will periodically close an inside or outside lane in either direction to accommodate their work beginning Monday through May 31, weather permitting.

When a lane is closed, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between starting at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and lasting until no later than 6 a.m., the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 to six lanes between Sevier Street and U.S. 70. The project also includes work at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.