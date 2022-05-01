I-30 work to close lanes in downtown Little Rock, North Little Rock

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock involved continued lane closings over the weekend that will extend into this week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

WEEKEND CLOSING

• East Third Street in Little Rock will be closed between Ferry and Mahlon Martin streets in Little Rock with drivers detoured to East Ninth Street. The closing began Friday and will end Monday.

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Single lane eastbound on Broadway between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Single lane eastbound on East Second Street between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock.

• Intersection corners at East Third Street at Rock Street in Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock beginning at 7 p.m.

• Single ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closings) between East Seventh and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Single lane on Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock beginning at 7 p.m.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• President Clinton Avenue closed between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock; detour is East Third or East Ninth streets.

• Mahlon Martin closed between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock. Detour signs in place.

• Sherman Street closed between East Second Street and President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock; detour to River Market Avenue; open to business access.

• East Sixth Street overpass above I-30 in Little Rock closed for reconstruction; detours signs for East Ninth Street overpass or East Third Street.