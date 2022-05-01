• Pedro Lopez, a video reporter in Mexico, was shown in a broadcast being pushed to the ground by a National Immigration Institute agent as he tried to film a group of officials, prompting the institute to suspend the agent amid an investigation into the incident.

• Jahmiere O'Neal, a seventh grader from Rochester, N.Y., said a white teacher's lessons on slavery "made me feel bad to be a Black person," with students and parents alleging that the educator instructed them to pick seeds out of cotton and put on handcuffs.

• Chris Kligora, an ordained minister from Dallas who works in the software industry, said he thought he was going to cry as he officiated a couple's wedding during a Southwest Airlines flight to Las Vegas, where the newlyweds had planned to wed at a chapel.

• Sharon Osbourne, the London-born TV host, announced in an interview with TalkTV that she was flying from the United Kingdom to the United States to take care of her husband, Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who tested positive for covid-19.

• Ryan Arvay, the Historic Savannah Foundation director of preservation and historic properties, said restoring the Georgia home that artist and civil-rights activist Virginia Jackson Kiah used to establish an art museum during segregation is "a way to preserve Kiah's legacy."

• Greg Badeaux, nephew of Army Pvt. Hillary Soileau, is working with the military and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to pay tribute to his uncle, a World War II soldier from St. Landry Parish, La., whose remains were identified nearly 80 years after his death.

• Jelina Liu, a 21-year-old college student, said she was devastated by the Earth Day death of Wynn Bruce, a Colorado climate activist who burned himself during a protest outside the Supreme Court, so she decided to pay her respects during a Buddhist meditation vigil in Washington, D.C.

• Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, said legislators will "take every possible measure to create an atmosphere where companies are willing to raise wages," during an address at a May Day rally of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.

• Kenneth Pilon, 61, faces six federal hate-crime charges after prosecutors say he left racist, threatening notes and nooses around Saginaw, Mich., and made racist calls to nine different Starbucks coffee shops in Michigan.