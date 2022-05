FORT SMITH -- A routine inspection of the Arkansas 64 Bridge -- or the West Fort Smith Bridge -- over the Arkansas River will cause temporary daily lane closings this week.

Weather permitting, crews will inspect the eastbound lanes at 9 a.m. Monday. Closing will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews will move to the westbound lanes after the eastbound inspection is complete, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.