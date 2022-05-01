Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 5-1-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION MAX UNIT, 2501 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection into complaint April 27. Some washable food trays are in disrepair. Replace damaged trays. New food trays are on order according to manager. This complaint assessment regards items of concern in Complaint #10328 only.

• FREEMAN'S ONE STOP, P.O. Box 43, Tucker. Date of inspection April 27. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Did not see thermometers in food cooler. Keep visible. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Corrective Action: Preparation and storage areas in some disrepair. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• PRECIOUS MEMORIES LEARNING ACADEMY, 5621 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection April 27. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed sugar not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Sugar was label during time of inspection.

• SONIC DRIVE IN - WHITEHALL, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection April 27. Observed several containers of food being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food were covered during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue not being covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in kitchen, especially around and under cooking equipment, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• LILY PAD PRESCHOOL ACADEMY, 908 S. Cherry St. Date of opening inspection April 22. Establishment is okay to operate.

SOBRIETY LIVING CENTER, 2001 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection April 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Sending 2nd CFM Form Letter. Inspector's note: Follow up by phone regards item#2 only, CFM. Therefore; no signature.

• WAL MART SUPERCENTER -- DELI/BAKERY, 5501 Olive St. Date of inspection April 21. Three compartment sinks in deli and bakery and hand washing sink are leaking from nozzles and pipes under the sinks. Sinks should be repaired so that they do not leak. Ceiling vents by the bread making area are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• WAL MART SUPERCENTER -- FOOD STORE, 5501 Olive St. Date of inspection April 21. No hot water noted in three compartment sink in the produce department. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Produce three compartment sink is leaking from the nozzle and needs to be repaired.

• SHELL QUICK MART GGHA LLC, 7001 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection April 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. The inside of the ice machine door is visibly soiled and should be properly cleaned. Diced onions and banana peppers (52 degrees F) in pizza prep cooler and chicken (59 degrees F) in island cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector recommended that the product that is time/temperature sensitive be discarded. Observed chemicals being stored above food product in the kitchen. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Observed bulk several containers of seasonings not in their original package and not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. No tests strips available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed a leak in the nozzle of the three compartment sink. Nozzle should be repaired.