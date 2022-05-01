Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 5-1-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Marcus Derrick Croseford, 33, and Brittany Jenee Samples, 21, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 29.

Curtis Tyrone Garrett, 21, and Janice Latreece Thompson, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 29.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Theresa Anglin v. Louis Esposito, granted April 25.

Erica Sanchez v. Christopher Sanchez, granted April 26.

Johnny McCoy v. Annie McCoy, granted April 25.

Paul Sonny v. Adrilyn Sonny, granted April 21.