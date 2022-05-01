LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Two gorillas leaving for Fort Worth Zoo | City to host Neighborhoods, USA conference

Two gorillas moving to Fort Worth Zoo

Two gorillas are moving from the Little Rock Zoo to the Fort Worth Zoo.

In a newsletter, the Little Rock Zoo said its youngest gorilla, Bukavu, and his mother, Sekani, were chosen for the move to the Texas zoo as part of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

"While the Little Rock Zoo will be sad to see Bukavu and Sekani go, this is a good opportunity for the gorillas remaining in Little Rock," the zoo said. "We will be able to create a unified family unit for Kivu, Catherine, Alice and Adelina."

Neighborhood group to hold conference

Little Rock will host the annual Neighborhoods, USA conference from Wednesday to Saturday.

According to its website, the nonprofit organization founded in 1975 works to help build and strengthen neighborhood associations as well as the connections between those groups and public- and private-sector entities.

The theme of the conference is "Neighborhoods: The fabric of our communities."

More information is available from nusa.org.