LIVE! in NWA: Hill Records showcase, Cinco De Mayo Fiesta happen in Northwest Arkansas; country legend plays two shows in West Siloam Springs

The Hill Records showcase returns to George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 5 p.m. May 3. The University of Arkansas-led record label will host the event featuring Pat Ryan Key Foxpaw, H3ADCANNON, Luke Howard with Midnight South, Adam Posnak, YRLY and Richard Neff.

"Hill Records is a music business project at the University of Arkansas modeled upon the idea of student-run record labels at other institutions," explains Jake Hertzog, who is the faculty advisor for Hill Records. "Hill Records has a core staff of student officers and a board of faculty advisors from different departments at the university with broad expertise. We primarily work on releasing and promoting music, hosting live events, and offering a menu of promotional services for musicians. Additionally, Hill Records serves as a springboard for our department to collaborate with other departments and organizations on music industry research."

Doors for the showcase open at 4:30 p.m., and music starts at 5 p.m. Admission is free with student ID and $10 for everyone else.

Cinco De Mayo

The Railyard Live season begins with a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at 5 p.m. May 5. The evening will include authentic Mexican music, dance and food presented in collaboration with Al "Papa Rap" Lopez. There will be performances by Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas, Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico, Mariachi Amistad and MC Papa Rap. Food from Food Truck de El Chefe, Smok'd TX BBQ and Lo-Intervention by Onyx will be available. For more information, check out railyardlive.com or the Facebook event page. All Railyard Live shows are free, but tables are available for reservation at some events for $20. Check their website for availability.

Lorrie Morgan

Country music star Lorrie Morgan has two shows planned at the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs. Her first show will be at 8 p.m May 5 at SEVEN Bar, and the second will be in the Lee Creek Tavern at 8 p.m. May 6. Both shows are free. Guests must be 21 or older.

Morgan is a prolific performer. She got her start as a teenager on the Grand Ole Opry singing "Paper Roses." Her first three albums, "Leave the Light On," "Something in Red" and "Watch Me," all earned platinum awards. Her "Greatest Hits" collection is also platinum. Learn more about Morgan at www.lorrie.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Soul Nite with Ms. Val Harding & Wall Street Band happens at 9 p.m. May 6 ($10-20) musicmovesar.com/events.; Johnny Rawls and the Fred Olsen Blues Band play at 7 p.m. May 15 ($25-35); and Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. May 27 ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Doors open at 6 p.m. for Old Crow Medicine Show with Brittany Spencer May 12 on the Momentary Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. https://themomentary.org/calendar/brittney-spencer-and-old-crow-medicine-show.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Little River Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 7 ($5-$85) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org.

• The Beatles Singalong with Michael Garrett happens at 5 p.m. May 3; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. May 5 and 7 p.m. May 6; The Wild Turkeys perform at 7 p.m. May 6; and the Mamma Knows Best Drag Brunch starts at noon May 7 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sean Harrison plays at 5 p.m. May 6; Statehouse Electric plays at 6 p.m. May 7; and Rebecca Jed plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Trevor Trula Band performs May 6; Pretend Friend plays at 9 p.m. May 7; and Marcia Brady brings back the '90s at 9 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play from noon to 4 p.m. May 1 at New Dehli Cafe, 2 N. Main St. newdelhieureka.com

FAYETTEVILLE

• Mat Kearney with Birdtalker plays at 7 p.m. May 2 ($21-41) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. May 1; Danny Mullen plays at 6 p.m. May 3; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. May 4; JerGriffin starts at 8 p.m. May 5; and Gavin Sumrall plays at 8 p.m. May 7 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Inn at Carnall Hall, 465 Arkansas Ave. facebook.com/ElizabethBainbridgeMusic.

• Pat Byrne and Beat Root Revival with support from Meadow Makers perform at 7 p.m. May 7 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave. Free but registration required at EventBrite. Search Black Fret.

• Brother Moses with Banzai Florist play at 8:30 p.m. May 4 ($12-$15); happy hour with Divas on Fire starts at 6 p.m., May 6 and then Opal Agafia plays an Ozark Mountain Soul Festival pre-party show with Mountain Sprout at 9:30 p.m. May 6 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Rap Rock Show featuring The Dryline, Sam Price, MaeDae, Reno Mix and Bobby Williams and others starts at 8 p.m. May 7 at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform at 7:30 p.m. May 6 ($60 and up); Taylor Swift night happens at 7:30 p.m. May 7 ($12); Black Label Society rocks at 7:30 p.m. May 13 ($35); and Collective Soul plays at 7:30 p.m. May 21 ($35) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Jess Harp and Adam Faucett play May 7 ($10); The King Cabbage Brass Band performs at 10 p.m. May 13 ($15); Dylan Earl, Kathryn Legendre and Dollar Country play at 9 p.m. May 20 ($10) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events

• Deepwood Mac, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute, happens at 7 p.m. May 6 ($15-20) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville.

FORT SMITH

• Lainey Wilson plays at 7 p.m. May 5 ($15-20) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour starts at 7 p.m. May 1 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jessica Horn Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 6; Rockin Horse Rebellion starts at 6:30 p.m. May 7; and Brooke White Band plays at 8 p.m. May 14 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. www.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Jamie Lissow performs at 6:30 p.m. May 6-7 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town perform at 7 p.m. May 8 ($30 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• The Railyard Live series continues with the Cate Brothers with Handshake Saints at 8 p.m. May 6; and Funk Factory with Chris Cameron Band happens at 7 p.m. May 7 at the Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers, 101 E. Cherry St., railyardlive.com.

• Jeff Horton Band plays at 8 p.m. May 14 at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th Street. facebook.com/good.vibrations.79

SPRINGDALE

• Scott James performs comedy at 7:45 p.m. May 5; Patti Steele performs at 6 p.m. May 13 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale for Jon Lovitz, June 9-11; Kevin Nealon, Sept. 9-10; Bruce Bruce, Dec. 9-11 at The Grove Comedy Club, grovecomedy.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin and Heath Sanders June 24; and Jeff Dunham on June 25 at Black Oak Amp 1728 State Highway H in Lampe, Mo. blackoakamp.com

• Tickets are on sale for The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Halsey, May 25 and Cody Jinks, May 27; at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. amptickets.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Fresh Grass music festival May 20-21 and FORMAT festival Sept. 23-25 at The Momentary in Bentonville. themomentary.org.

• Tickets are on sale for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on June 9 ($65-$85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Tickets are on sale for Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue June 17-19 ($45-$135) featuring Iris Dement, Anna Egge, Leyla McCalla, Black Opry Revue and Bony Light Horseman at Fayetteville Roots HQ; tickets are also on sale for Fayettevilel Roots Festival featuring food events and music by The Wood Brothers, Taj Mahal, Bettye Lavette, North Mississippi Allstars, Brady Blad Sr. & The Hallelujah Train, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and more happening all over downtown Fayetteville. Tickets and more information fayettevilleroots.org/ontheavenue.

• Opal Agafia's Ozark Soul Festival featuring Opal Agafia, Stickley Trio, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, The HillBenders, Mountain Sprout, The Burney Sisters, Chucky Waggs, Rachel Ammons, Pretend Friend, Red Oak Ruse, Patti Steel and DimeTrip. More information at facebook.com/OpalAgafiaMusic

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.

Members of the Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas will perform during a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta for the opening of the Railyard Live series on the Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers. The event will begin at 5 p.m. May 5. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)



Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico will perform on May 5 as part of the Cinco De Mayo Fiesta in downtown Rogers. This will be the first event of the year for the Railyard Live series in downtown Rogers. The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature authentic Mexican music, dance, and food presented in collaboration with Papa Rap. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

