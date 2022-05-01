LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 3

Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2 — Middle 4th Inning

Ole Miss is back on top after the first three hitters of the fourth inning reached.

Wiggins walked Tim Elko to start the inning. Kevin Graham followed with a double and both players scored on Kemp Alderman's opposite-field RBI single.

That sent Arkansas to the bullpen for Zack Morris, who inherited a base runner with no outs. He walked Hayden Dunhurst with two outs, but Peyton Chatagnier flied out to end the inning and strand two base runners.

The final line on Wiggins: 3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts.

Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 1 — End 3rd Inning

Cayden Wallace reached with a one-out bloop double to right field and Chris Lanzilli hit a two-run home run to center field to give the Razorbacks the lead.

That was Lanzilli's 48th career home run, which is tied for fifth among active Division I players. It was his sixth home run this year.

Michael Turner followed with a two-out walk. The inning ended when Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko made a great snag on a hard-hit ball by Robert Moore. Had the ball gotten past Elko, Turner might have scored from first base.

Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Jaxon Wiggins worked around a two-out walk to Justin Bench in the third inning. It was Bench's second walk in two plate appearances.

The inning ended when Jacob Gonzalez grounded out to Robert Moore at second base.

Wiggins seems to have settled in a little bit after the shaky first inning.

Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0 — End 2nd Inning

Jalen Battles and Jace Bohrofen had one-out singles, but Braydon Webb grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Both teams have done a great job turning double plays this weekend.

Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Jaxon Wiggins struck out a pair of hitters in a quick, 12-pitch second inning.

Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0 — End 1st Inning

Cayden Wallace singled on the first pitch of the inning, but he never advanced. Brady Slavens popped up to third base, Chris Lanzilli struck out and Michael Turner flied out to left field.

Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Jaxon Wiggins walked leadoff hitter Justin Bench and advanced him with a one-out wild pitch. Bench scored on Tim Elko's one-out RBI single.

Jalen Battles and Robert Moore teamed to turn an inning-ending double play on a ground ball from Kevin Graham. That was the Razorbacks' seventh double play of the series.

Pregame

It is a bright, sunny day at Baum-Walker Stadium for the rubber match of the series between Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Arkansas designated hitter Kendall Diggs, the hero of last night's game with his three-run home run in the ninth inning, is back in the lineup today.

The Razorbacks will throw right hander Jaxon Wiggins today. Wiggins was rocked during a five-run first inning at Texas A&M last week, but he has pitched better at home.

Ole Miss will throw right hander Derek Diamond, who has a 6.29 ERA.

Arkansas is wearing its cream-colored jerseys with camouflage hats today. The camo hats are part of a military appreciation initiative.

Ole Miss is wearing its powder blue jerseys with red hats.



