Local notes: OLLI classes ramble Fayetteville, study raptors

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "Silver Linings," a writing workshop instructed by Debra Kirschner. This workshop is open to older writers of all levels. It's especially appropriate for seniors who want to share fun and positive stories about themselves. Participants will learn to use their life experiences as inspiration for memoir-style essays, fictional narratives or a hybrid of both.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 21 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The workshop fee is $40 per person. All proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund. Participants should bring their preferred writing medium and a sense of humor. This is sure to be an entertaining, inspiring and informative class.

Participants must be fully vaccinated for covid-19.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has also announced the winners of the 2022 "Words of Wonder" fellowship for writers working on a picture book for children that tells an engaging, relatable story. The judges ranked the submissions for their literary merit and the likelihood of publication. Patrice Gopo and Kristin Gray will each receive a two-week residency as well as a stipend. WCDH would like to thank James Dean, author and illustrator of the best-selling Pete the Cat children's book series, for generously funding this fellowship.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony honoring this year as "The Year of Our Youth" at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 1000 S. Lt. Col. LeRoy Pond Ave. in Fayetteville.

There will be music by the Singing Men of Arkansas and the Ozark Highlanders Pipe Band. Keynote speakers include Gold Star Son Landon Burgess and VFW Voice of Democracy winner Zach Gardner.

Information: jannielayne1206@gmail.com.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the coming week:

• May 4: Fayetteville Ramble – The Fayetteville Ramble (formerly the Cultural Arts Corridor) will link the city's cultural institutions including the Walton Arts Center, TheatreSquared, Fayetteville Public Library and the University of Arkansas. Tour the Ramble Corridor with the project manager, Peter Nierengarten. 9-10:30 a.m. Tour begins at the library. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• May 5: Nocturnal Raptors: Silent Predators – This class includes a lab session and a lecture featuring the nocturnal raptors common to Northwest Arkansas. 9 a.m. to noon, Drake Airfield, $39 members, $54 nonmembers; The Craft of Songwriting: Balancing Form, Feeling, Ideas and Technique – Songwriter, Walter Schmidt, will use his songs and songs of others to discuss how songs are structured, melodies developed, how lyrics are created. This class is a prerequisite for the class to follow on May 12 and 19 Songwriting Workshop: Techniques, Tips and Tricks to Get You Started. 3-5 p.m. Drake Airfield, $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

Memorial Day

In honor of departed love ones, the Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day Observation at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, 34 Buckstone Road, on May 30. A hotdog luncheon, which is made possible by donations from local businesses, will be served. Music will be provided by the Ecumenical Church Orchestra. The featured speaker will be Chp. Lt. Colonel Herb Hodde, who is currently serving as chaplain for the 184th Attack Squadron. Also participating will be the Boy Scouts of America and the American Legion and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon with the formal program scheduled for 1 p.m. The public is invited. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free. For convenience, a drop-off and pick-up site will be designated.

In the event of rain, the observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road. Times remain the same.

Information: info@bellavistamemorialgardencemetery.org.