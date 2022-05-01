Man arrested following Fort Smith stabbing incident

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man Friday night in connection with a stabbing.

Quenton Phelan, 21, also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Walnut Street for a report of a man being stabbed and suffering what they called non-life threatening injuries after an altercation with a family member, according to a release from the Police Department.

Police said the injured person was taken by Fort Smith EMS to a hospital for treatment.

Prior to finding Phelan, whom they called a suspect in the stabbing, they sought help from the public in finding Phelan.

No other details were available at press time.