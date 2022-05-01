Man jailed, 1 sought in LR homicides

Little Rock police arrested a man and were searching for another as part of the investigation of two unrelated homicides that happened overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police.

Yahchanan Makavelli, 52, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Nicholas Hampton, 33, according to an arrest report.

The killing happened shortly before midnight Friday at 2704 S. Schiller St., according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said they searched Makavelli's residence, finding two firearms. Makavelli was convicted of felony robbery in 1995 and cannot legally own a gun. In addition to the murder charge, he faces two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Makavelli was held at the Pulaski County jail Saturday afternoon.

Also on Saturday morning, Little Rock police tweeted that Terry Beckton is wanted on a charge of capital murder in relation to a homicide that happened at 4:52 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West 26th Street.

The post included a photo of Beckton and a photo of a red Ford pickup with the Arkansas license plate number DV54631, although it did not explicitly state that the vehicle is Beckton's.

No information had been released as of Saturday afternoon about the victim in the 26th Street slaying.

A specific address was not given for that homicide, but the initial tweet mentioned that the investigation stemmed from a ShotSpotter activation. The city's dispatch log showed a ShotSpotter activation at 4411 W. 26th St. around that time.