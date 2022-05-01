April 19-25
Sebastian County
April 19
Kurt Makel Belue, 53, and Carolyn Kay Gonzales, 43, both of Fort Smith
Phillip Edwin Owens, 51, Fort Smith, and Natarsha R. Pickens, 47, North Little Rock
Bryson Lee Roberts, 24, and Katelyn Elizabeth Blagg, 23, both of Fort Smith
April 20
Blake Nathaniel Canada, 27, and Elizabeth Ann Fowler, 27, both of Fort Smith
Travis Nelson Bilbrey, 29, and Britney Leanne Helsley, 29, both of Fort Smith
Alfredo E. Granados, 72, and Maria Guadalupe Gutierrez, 61, both of Fort Smith
Nycholas D. Vanderbilt, 30, and Abigail Ruth Baird, 25, both of Paris
Justin Scott Moore, 38, and Tabitha Marie Spruill, 27, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Christopher Blake Resecker, 29, and R. Jacqueline Renea Lewis, 24, both of Greenwood
April 21
Alejandro Pacheco, 33, and Ca Thi Nha Nguyen, 31, both of Fort Smith
Dwight DeWayne Williams Jr., 35, and Karina Elizabeth Axume, 30, both of Fort Smith
Trent William Bailes, 20, Forth Smith, and Skylar Rayne Meier, 18, Hackett
April 22
Dylan Wayne Louis Parrott, 25, and Ashley Nicole Evans, 28, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.
Dennis Ray Peckio, 54, and Christy Mesha Gleason, 50, both of McAlester, Okla.
Gerald D. Hill, 79, Nashville, and Teresa Ann Scott-Rodebush, 66, Hunnington
Clifford David Walker IV, 35, and Kathleen Stone Britt, 42, both of Oilton, Okla.
Yongyod Deoanan, 53, and Naly Sengmany, 52, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Cameron Tyler Dickson, 21, Poteau, Okla., and Reagan Alisabeth Joann Baker, 21, Mansfield
David Wilson Rogers, 38, and Corina Reann Bradley, 22, Paris
April 25
Chad Michael Bowers, 40, and Amber Leigh Shipman, 42, both of Alma
Loren Joseph Nelson, 27, and Elizabeth Opal Ann Reaves, 23, both of Fort Smith