Mary Grace Hathaway - Richard Andrew Meyers





Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, for the marriage of Mary Grace Hathaway and Richard Andrew Meyers. Deacon John Hall officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Laura and Jeffrey Hathaway of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Phyllis and the late Dr. Alvro Camacho of Memphis and James Edward Hathaway Jr. and the late Beverly McCain, both also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Maida Jones of Miami and Richard Meyers of Hutchinson Island, Fla. His grandparents are Reina and the late Jose Cesar of Miami, the late Wilma Penney of Boyton Beach, Fla., and the late Monroe Meyers of New York.

Wreaths of white wedding flowers decorated the church doors and arrangements of hydrangeas, calla lilies, tulips and roses in shades of ivory and slate blue decorated the chancel. Music was by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Quapaw Quartet, soloist Susej Thompson and organist Steven Shook.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an off-the-shoulder gown of Mikado silk with a custom slate-blue bow at the back waist. She carried a round bouquet of white O'Hara roses, calla lilies, viburnum and tweedia.

Helen Spradling Hathaway of Washington was her sister's maid of honor. Mary Margaret Frank of Washington, cousin of the bride, served as a bridesmaid. They wore slate blue and green floral evening gowns of silk organza and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Serving as best man was Preston Owen Bell of Washington. David Hathaway of Denver, brother of the bride, served as a groomsman.

Guests were seated by James McKinney IV and James Shelly, both of Washington; Fielding Bance of Raleigh, N.C.; Ryan Bond of Mechanicville, N.Y.; Thomas Hubbard of Jensen Beach, Fla.; Louis Frank of Denver; and Walter Frank of Memphis.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. Dinner tables were centered with arrangements of wedding flowers and lighted with slate blue tapers. Smaller floral arrangements were placed throughout the reception. Music during the cocktail hour was by the symphony quartet and after dinner dancing was by the Atlanta All Stars.

The bride graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Sewanee: The University of the South. She is chief of staff for the Chief Executives Organization.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University and a law degree from George Washington University Law School. He is an associate director, state policy lead for AbbVie.

After a honeymoon in France and Italy, the couple will live in Washington.





Mary Grace Meyers (Kati Mallory Fine Art Photography)





