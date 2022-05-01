McClellan’s Strong to Pats; Junior OBU’s first-ever pick

Former Little Rock McClellan running back Pierre Strong Jr. was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Ouachita Baptist University cornerback Gregory Junior of Crossett was selected in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, becoming the Tigers' first-ever draft pick..

Strong had a strong four-year career at South Dakota State and left as the Jackrabbits' the No. 3 all time rusher with 4,527 yards.

He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

The No. 127 overall pick of the draft, Strong rushed for more than 1,000 yards three of his four seasons at South Dakota State and had 18 games with 100 or more yards and two 200-plus yard games.

A consensus FCS All-America selection as a senior, Strong led FCS in rushing with 1,668 yards. He was a first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection for three consecutive seasons.

He was the 31st player from South Dakota State to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Strong, 5-11, 207 pounds, turned heads at the NFL Combine in March by running 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash and having a 36-inch vertical jump. His 40 time tied Rutgers' Isiah Pacheco for the fastest among running backs at the combine.

He rushed for 4,268 yards and had 57 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons at McClellan.

Junior, 6-0, 190 pounds, had 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 7 pass breakups during his senior season at OBU. He was named to the D2football.com All-American team and was named first-team All-Great American Conference. He was the 197th overall selection in the draft Saturday.

After the season, he participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl, as well as OBU's pro day, which was attended by the Jaguars.

"It's a big moment, not just for me, but my family, my hometown of Crossett, Arkansas, and my school, Ouachita Baptist," Junior said on a Zoom interview Saturday with members of the Jaguars' media. "It's just a blessing and just the beginning."