My Favorite Things: It’s no surprise that actress and role player has closet full of fun

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. In the feature "My Favorite Things," we invite Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that bring them joy.

Stephanie Whitcomb was born and raised in Fayetteville and works as a hair stylist at Midtown Salon there. It might seem diametrically opposed that she's also a member of a "post-apocalyptic themed costuming group here in Northwest Arkansas" which runs "a yearly immersive themed camping event called Atomic Falls." They also "camp together at regional Burning Man style festivals, and organize fun things to do like karaoke nights and themed house parties," she says.

On the more traditional side of her life, Whitcomb is best known in the region as an actor "heavily involved in community theater" at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers, where she recently played Bea in "Something Rotten" and Corky in the Steve Martin comedy "Meteor Shower."

"I was in 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' at the Arts Center of the Ozarks when I was 10," she remembers. "There's a scene where there is a fire in the church, and we were told to run across the stage in a panic. I got such joy out of that scene. I was able to completely forget my inhibitions and just let go and have fun, and that feeling stuck with me. I still experience immense joy each time I perform."

Either way, it doesn't seem surprising she collects "costume pieces, shoes, and costume accessories of all types" -- or that the "specific emphasis" is on the post-apocalyptic genre.

How/when/why the collection began:

I have loved putting together costumes since I was a little kid going trick or treating. My family was always throwing themed parties, and as an adult I was able to create more elaborate costumes. There is something about designing a look for an event and stepping out of your normal clothes that's just fun. I think as an actor, costuming naturally appeals to me because it is another way to get out of my own head and into someone else's.

What appeals to you about these items?

I look for unique pieces for sure, but I am also a creature of comfort. I have warm, soft pieces that look cool but are also practical for winter events. And lightweight, breathable items for the hot summer events.

What's the most expensive item in the collection?

I have a beautiful skirt with fairy lights that clip inside, and a little pocket for the battery pack. The skirt has constellations printed on it, so when you turn the lights on inside, it looks like you are wearing the night sky.

Where do you find most of the items in your collection? Flea markets? Thrift stores? Estate sales?

A lot of my items I have found either from thrift stores or unique online shops. Also Amazon has some surprisingly cool stuff if you know what to search for.

Is there "one that got away" -- i.e., one you passed up and regretted not buying?

Yes! I found a light-up faux fur coat on Etsy a year or so ago -- white fur with multicolored LED's sewn in. Didn't think I would wear it enough to justify the cost, so I didn't get it. But man, it was real cool and would have photographed beautifully in the snow.

Is your collection finished, or ongoing? If ongoing, will it ever be finished?

I can't imagine ever being finished collecting costume pieces and accessories. There is always another festival, party or occasion to wear something uniquely fabulous.

Is there a white whale you're after?

Not specifically, no. But if I come across another light-up white faux fur jacket, you best believe I'm buying it this time.

What do people say about your collection?

People in my immediate friends circle are rarely impressed with my collection because most of them have their own unique costume collections as well. But the other people I know often ask "May I come borrow some pieces from you next Halloween?"

Will you ever run out of room for your collection and, if so, do you have a plan in that event?

If I fill every square inch of my guest room with racks and totes, I suppose I will have to rent a storage unit. I rarely get rid of costume pieces.

What else do you collect?

I have a very small collection of play scripts from plays I've been in, to plays I had to read for class in college, and some scripts I have just for fun.

Whitcomb’s closet is filled with a collection of costumes, including shoes, masks, wigs and more. “If I fill every square inch of my guest room with racks and totes, I suppose I will have to rent a storage unit,” she says. “I rarely get rid of costume pieces.” (Courtesy photos)



Stephanie Whitcomb (center) recently got to dress in the costumes of the Renaissance for the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Something Rotten,” sharing the stage with Brandtly Wheeler (left) and Henry Aggus. (Courtesy photo)

