• About six weeks after Dolly Parton announced on Instagram that she'd declined her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the country music star began singing a different tune. "I'll accept gracefully," the 76-year-old said in a new interview, which aired Friday on NPR's "Morning Edition." "I'll say 'thanks' and accept that," she added. On Feb. 2, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that the "Jolene" singer had been nominated as a finalist for its 2022 class. However, to the disappointment of her of fans, Parton said she was declining the honor because she felt that she hadn't "earned that right." Her wish wasn't granted by the Cleveland-based institution, which declined to withdraw her name from induction consideration. During the NPR interview, Parton was asked what she planned to do if she was still inducted despite her objections. She said that she will, in fact, accept the honor. She also explained why she had decided "to respectfully bow out." "I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that," she said. Parton is among 17 candidates being considered by the organization's 1,200 voters. Music fans can also participate by selecting up to five nominees daily and help their favorite artists reach the top five of the official Fans' Ballot. Organizers say that inductees will be announced this month, and the 2022 induction ceremony is set to take place in the fall.

• Hailey Bieber underwent a heart procedure after suffering a "very scary incident" that left her hospitalized in March, she shared in a video. The model said she experienced a transient ischemic attack, which is often referred to as a mini-stroke, on March 10 while she has having breakfast with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. "We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden I felt this really weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way to my fingertips," Hailey Bieber said in a YouTube video on Wednesday. "It made my fingertips feel really numb and weird." The 25-year-old didn't say where they were when the incident occurred, but she said a doctor was present. She was later hospitalized and underwent a series of tests. Doctors believe the transient ischemic attack was the result of Bieber recently having covid, traveling back and forth to Paris, and having begun birth-control pills despite previously suffering from migraines. The blood clot managed to travel to her brain, Bieber said, because she had a small opening in her heart. She has since undergone a procedure to close the opening. "I'm recovering really well, really fast," Bieber said.