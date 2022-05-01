Police beat: NLR woman held on weapons count

NLR woman held on weapons count

Little Rock police arrested a woman Friday night who reportedly had a gun illegally and was driving someone's car without permission, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding just after 8 p.m. to a possible disturbance in progress near 1102 Woodrow St. spotted Shakeya Marbley, 43, of North Little Rock exiting a black Dodge that a complainant told police she refused to return to the owner.

Police arrested Marbley and spotted a .38-caliber revolver in the passenger seat. She is charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts -- unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving with a canceled driver's license and a previous failure to appear in court.

Man arrested after drugs, gun found

North Little Rock police arrested a man Friday evening who had prior felony convictions and was reportedly found with drugs and a gun in his vehicle, according to a police report.

Officers stopped William Alexander, 44, of North Little Rock about 7 p.m. near Broadway and Lynch Drive for reportedly failing to stop at a stop sign and having illegal window tinting.

They reported smelling marijuana and searched the car, finding a handgun and a bag of suspected marijuana between the driver's seat and the center console, the report states.

Alexander has prior felony convictions on drug charges, the report states, and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.