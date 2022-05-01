Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded April 20-26 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
20-980. Delida Groom v. James Groom
21-1214. Anthony Alveriz v. Mineola Galland
21-1525. Hannay Maki v. Abel Maki
21-1558. Ned McCord v. Samuel McCord
21-1601. Henrietta Agyemang v. Prince Asare
21-1748. Malinda Trivitt v. Christopher Trivitt
21-1792. Brittany Daniels v. David Daniels
21-2011. Cameron Brown v. Jason Brown
21-2014. Caleb Theis v. Danielle Theis
21-2067. Cinthia Moreno v. Jose Jacobo
22-77. Mark Harvey v. Estella Harvey
22-79. Louann Sturgill v. David Sturgill
22-132. Timothy Winters v. Amanda Deegan
22-143. Brittany Phillips v. David Phillips
22-185. Latisha Stroud v. Ronald Stroud
22-219. Marian Fredette v. Ryan Warbis
22-231. Elbia Nelson v. Adan Hernandez
22-246. Lesly Valdez v. Devin Valdez
22-267. Samantha Davis v. Joseph Holland
22-277. Tyler Grey v. Courtney Green
22-278. Elizabeth Malone v. Eric Malone
22-282. Paul Carr v. Krista Carr
22-285. Matthew Willis v. Shannon Hartman
22-303. Sierra Whitehead Cochran v. Josiah Cochran
22-309. Amber Green v. Donny Green
22-350. Whitney Wiley v. Jimmy Wiley
22-355. Rachel Lohrke v. Brian Lohrke
22-369. Renee Shuptrine v. Ronald Shuptrine
22-435. Carlos Calderone v. Nidia Trejo
22-443. Matthew Fifer v. Jessica Fifer
WASHINGTON COUNTY
20-297. Bonnnie Bunting v. Michael Brennan
21-544. James Jones v. Angela Clark
21-764. Sarah Loch v. Alexander Loch
21-1142. Matthew Davis v. Hollie Davis
21-1184. Bobby Sisco v. Ashley Sisco
21-1280. Echo Haase-Selvidge v. Pacer Selvidge
21-1325. Joy Mounce v. Johnathan Mounce
21-1400. Cortney Atkinson v. Christopher Atkinson
21-1473. Calah Osborne v. Adam Osborne
21-1511. Torain Lewis v. Sharlotte Thomas
21-1615. Taneah Hall v. Ethan Hall
21-1625. Christie Maddox v. Shawn Maddox
21-1733. Leonard Orpin v. Misty Orpin
22-154. Jennifer Adair v. Ricky Adair
22-175. Kimberly Erstine v. Tim Erstine
22-206. Maria Garcia v. Jorge Castellanos
22-209. Joshua Myers v. Kelli Myers
22-281. Latonya Lee v. Adrian Sopshire
22-307. Shelby Keen v. Alexander Perez
22-316. Jennifer Green v. Donald Green
22-324. Heather McGough v. Ferrando McGough
22-328. Stacie Combs v. Daniel Combs
22-364. Sarah Cooper v. Nathan Cooper
22-369. Velda Alanis v. Josue Alanis
22-381. Tami Bailey v. Jason McDowell
22-384. Rafael Solorzano-Fuentes v. Margarita Mendoza-Garcia
22-385. Brittany White v. Taylor White
22-388. Celine Prelle v. Tristan Clem
22-414. Jana Nichols v. Thomas Nichols
22-424. Laren Johnson v. Bryce Johnson
22-442. Holly Knox v. Eric Jones