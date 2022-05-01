MOTOR SPORTS

Berry first in Xfinity race

Josh Berry led a dominant outing for JR Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway and raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday. Berry had tears in his eyes and hoisted his daughter in the air after he took the checkered flag in the No. 8 Chevrolet for his third career Xfinity win in 39 starts. Berry finished second in last year's Dover race. JR Motorsports put four drivers in the top five on the one-mile concrete track. Justin Allgaier was second, Noah Gragson was fourth and 18-year-old Sam Mayer was fifth. Ty Gibbs interrupted the JR Motorsports run with a third-place finish. Allgaier has nine consecutive top-10 finishes at Dover, including two wins. He led a race-high 67 laps. Gragson also won his fifth career $100,000 bonus as the highest-finishing eligible driver in the Xfinity-sponsored program. Gragson, who won last week's triple overtime race at Talladega, said he'd divide his share with his race team.

GOLF

Duke in mix at Woodlands

Steve Stricker wanted to stay in bed Saturday morning and some of the players at the Insperity Invitational probably wish he did. Stricker took advantage of calm conditions with a 7-under 65 for a three-way share of the lead in his return to the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker, who lost 25 pounds during a health scare that hospitalized him late last year, is competing for the first time in six months and already has a chance to win. He was tied with Steve Alker (65) and hard-charging Brandt Jobe (64), who ran off five consecutive birdies on the back nine and then closed with another birdie when his 5-iron caromed off the wood framing the lake on the par-4 18th at The Woodlands. They were at 12-under 132. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) was the next closed to them at 8-under 136. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 67 on Saturday and stands at 2-under 142. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Saturday and is at 1-under 143.

Endycott takes over

Harrison Endycott turned in a 6-under 64 on Saturday to take control of the Korn Ferry Tour's Huntsville (Ala.) Championship played at The Ledges. Endycott leads by five strokes entering today's final round with a 16-under 194. Ben Taylor also fired a 64 on Saturday and stands alone in second place at 11-under 199. Zach Fischer (Benton), who shared the first-round lead with Endycott, shot a 1-over 71 for the second day in a row and is at 5-under 205.

Green leads at Palos Verdes

Hannah Green held onto the lead Saturday in the Palos Verdes Championship after a frustrating start on the hilly, windswept course perched above the Pacific Ocean. Three strokes ahead of Lydia Ko and three other players entering the day, Green overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a 1-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over playing partner Ko into the final round. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi turned in a 67 on Saturday and moved into a tie for 20th. Fassi is at 3-under overall. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is also in a tie for 20th. Uriell fired a 71 on Saturday.

BOXING

Taylor stays women's champ

Katie Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision Saturday night. Both fighters were cut as they fit in plenty of powerful exchanges during the two-minute rounds -- one shorter than men's. In the end, Taylor did just a little more to stay undefeated in front of an announced sold-out crowd of 19,187 that seemed spilt between Taylor's Irish and Serrano's Puerto Rican fans. After the fighters traded punches during a slugfest of a 10th and final round, Taylor emerged with scores of 96-93 and 97-93 on two of the judges' cards, while Serrano won 96-94 on the other. Taylor (21-0) was wobbled and her face bloodied in the fifth round, but she hung tough and found the range on her right hand with excellent counter punching. Serrano (42-2-1), a seven-division champion who lives in New York, lost for the first time since 2012.

TENNIS

Halep upsets No. 2 Badosa

Simona Halep played some of her best tennis at the Madrid Open again in defeating home crowd favorite Paula Badosa in straight sets to reach the last 16 on Saturday for the seventh time in 11 appearances. The two-time Madrid Open champion had 21 winners as she defeated No. 2-ranked Badosa 6-3, 6-1 on the Caja Magica center court. Badosa, at a career-high ranking, converted only one of her seven break points against Halep. The Spaniard broke through on home soil last year with a run to the Madrid semifinals as a 62nd-ranked wild card. Halep won consecutive titles in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, and was runner-up in 2014 and 2019.

