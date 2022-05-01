100 years ago

May 1, 1922

FORT SMITH -- United Commercial Travelers of Arkansas and Oklahoma last night elected Miss Louise Golden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Golden of this city, queen of the free bridge celebration scheduled to be held here. Miss Golden received 119,555 votes out of a total of 367,676 votes cast for 12 candidates. Besides the honor of being the city's queen for two days, Miss Golden will receive a $400 diamond ring as a gift from the Celebration Committee.

50 years ago

May 1, 1972

HARRISON -- The Buffalo River Conservation and Recreation Council has hired lawyers Jack Holt Jr. and Gene Bailey of Little Rock to represent it in its suit against the formation of the Buffalo River National River. Herb Van Deven, Council chairman, said Sunday that 190 landowners with 48,790 acres had pledged not to sell their property without a court suit to test the constitutionality of the act which created the national river park along the Buffalo. Van Deven said the Council met at Forsyth, Mo., Saturday night with the Sho-Me-State Heritage Association, a similar group in Missouri. The Missouri group voted to enter the suit against the Buffalo River act as a "friend of the court."

25 years ago

May 1, 1997

• Preschoolers and teens at North Little Rock Boys & Girls Club celebrated volunteerism along with presidents this week. The club and its new mentoring program, "North Little Rock Coalition Against Violence and Gangs," was one of 50 organizations from across the nation spotlighted at President Clinton's Presidents' Summit for America's Future held earlier this week. ... The mentoring program works with 100 junior and senior high school students at the alternative school across the street from the club. ... The program pairs the older students with 100 at-risk preschoolers from three North Little Rock schools three days a week. ... The teens are taken to City Council meetings to learn about government. Other projects will include teaching teens about searching for a job, sprucing up a neighborhood home, and pairing local adult volunteers with teens for lunch.

10 years ago

May 1, 2012

CONWAY -- A bear up a tree in Conway on Monday had local police and animal agencies questioning what to do next. Conway Police Department spokesman Latresha Woodruff said the bear was first spotted about 4:15 a.m. in a tree on Ashley Lane and again around 6:30 p.m. in a tree in a backyard on the 2000 block of Foster Drive. "He eluded us this morning," Woodruff said. "We're just trying to figure out how to get this bear out of the tree without hurting him or anyone else. It's a very populated neighborhood." Woodruff said late Monday that animal welfare agencies, including the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, were on the scene to try to formulate a plan to get the bear out of the tree. The bear is black and seems small "by bear standards," Woodruff said. Woodruff said having a bear in the city is "not typical at all," which has drawn some onlookers.