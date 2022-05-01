Packed house sees Arkansas roll again

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' Linnie Malkin hit home runs on consecutive at-bats to propel the No. 7 Razorbacks to an 8-4 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in front of the second largest home crowd in program history at Bogle Park.

The announced attendance of 3,119 included a packed grass berm in the outfield and was treated to four Arkansas home runs.

"It's incredible," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said of the turnout. "When we got here, we set out to win over our fan base because we knew we had one of the best fan bases in the country. We knew we just had to give them a product that they would back and be proud of. I think we've done that."

Senior Danielle Gibson got Arkansas (38-8, 16-4 SEC) going offensively in the second inning with a home run to right field. It was the 16th home run of the season for Gibson, who was recently named a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

After a scoreless third inning by both teams, Malkin hit a three-run shot over the left field wall. KB Sides kept the trend going later in the inning, launching another three-run home run to center field on a first-pitch swing to stretch Arkansas' lead to 7-0.

The Gamecocks, who lost to the Razorbacks 12-0 in five innings on Friday, scored their first run of the series in the the fifth inning when Katie Prebble hit a home run off Mary Haff.

In the bottom of the fifth, Malkin delivered again. The senior from Broomfield, Colo., smacked a solo home run into right field.

"She's just swinging it so confidently," Deifel said. "She's incredibly special. If you look at those pitches she hit out, it's like what do you even tell your pitcher? The first one was at her ankles, the second one was at her letters. She just has so much power and strength. When she swings with intent on those pitches, she can do damage and she sure is having a special year."

Gibson (44) and Malkin (45) are within striking distance of the Razorbacks' career home runs record of 47, set by Devon Wallace in 2012-15.

Malkin said her secret to good plate appearances is singing to herself.

"I didn't my first at-bat. I guess I was thinking too much," Malkin said with a laugh. "It may have been a little nerves. But then I started singing my walk-up song again, and it worked."

Haff got the start for Arkansas and was masterful through five innings. The only hit she allowed was Prebble's fifth-inning home run, and she struck out seven before Deifel elected to hand the ball over to Callie Turner in the sixth.

Turner had difficulty locating the strike zone and Arkansas found itself in a bases-loaded jam. South Carolina scored one run off a fielder's choice, and Haff took the circle again. The Gamecocks added another run on an error by Razorbacks shortstop Marlene Friedman.

After Haff also struggled in the seventh inning, Defiel turned to Chenise Delce. She retired all three batters she faced and earned the save.

"It was a different looking win than [Friday]," Deifel said. "I thought our offense did a good job again of continuing to put pressure and I thought Mary set a dominant tone at the beginning. We got a little bit into a jam, and we fought our way out of it to finish it. Every win is a good one, and this was another good one."

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks close out the series today at Bogle Park. First pitch is slated for 10:30 a.m.