Pink and red





HOT SPRINGS -- Young women dressed in shades of red and pink gathered at the doors of Horner Hall on April 16 to greet guests arriving to the Hot Springs Heart Ball at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The 35 girls were the Sweethearts presented later that evening.

The event in its 16th year began in the lobby with a reception that included a silent auction and a live painting of artwork auctioned off later during the program. For dinner, guests dined at tables, which alternated tall and short gold containers holding arrangements of roses, hydrangeas, bells of Ireland and palms.

Amy Hale served as emcee of the program, which included the presentation of the young women who had spent the last year volunteering and learning heart health and dancing. Lori and Dr. Eric Bowen served as event chairmen.

The Heart Ball is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Hot Springs Heart Ball







