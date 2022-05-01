Pleas for Mariupol evacuation grow





KHARKIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, and the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.





An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and as many as 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine has not said how many fighters are in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but Russia put the number at about 2,000.

Russian state media outlets reported Saturday that 25 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks, though there was no confirmation from the U.N. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency said 19 adults and six children left the plant, but it gave no further details.





A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 civilians were evacuated during a cease-fire, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group.

"These are women and children," Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video posted on the regiment's Telegram channel.

He also called for the evacuation of the wounded. "We don't know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed," he said.

Video and images from inside the plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are members of the Azov Regiment and are among the fighters refusing to surrender, showed unidentified men with bandages, open wounds or amputated limbs.

A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, the women said.

In the video, the men said they eat just once a day and share as little as 50 ounces of water a day among four people. They said supplies inside the besieged facility are depleted.

One shirtless man appeared to be in pain as he described his wounds: two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a dislocated arm.

"I want to tell everyone who sees this: If you will not stop this here, in Ukraine, it will go further, to Europe," he said.

The AP could not independently verify the date and location of the video, which the women said was taken last week in the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.





The women urged that Ukrainian fighters be evacuated alongside civilians, warning that they could be tortured and executed if captured. "The lives of soldiers matter, too," Yuliia Fedusiuk told reporters in Rome.

Mariupol officials have described dire shortages of food, water and medicine. U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said the world organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv, but he could not provide details of the ongoing evacuation effort "because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation."

"There is, right now, ongoing, high-level engagements with all the governments, Russia and Ukraine, to make sure that you can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant," Abreu told reporters. He would not confirm video posted on social media purportedly showing U.N.-marked vehicles in Mariupol.

Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.

In his nightly video address late Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.

The president accused Moscow of recruiting new soldiers "with little motivation and little combat experience" so the units gutted early in the war can be thrown back into battle.

"Every Russian soldier can still save his own life," Zelenskyy said. "It's better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land."

Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it dangerous for reporters to move around. Both Ukraine and rebels backed by Russia have introduced restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.

But Western military analysts suggested that the offensive in the Donbas region, which includes Mariupol, was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and the separatists appear to have made only minor gains since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.

Russia's military manpower vastly exceeds Ukraine's. In the days before the war began, Western intelligence estimated that Russia had positioned as many as 190,000 troops near the border; Ukraine's standing military totals about 200,000, spread throughout the country.

And yet, in part because of the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance, the U.S. believes the Russians are "at least several days behind where they wanted to be" as they try to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east, said a senior U.S. defense official.

Overall, the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia also has a much larger air force and navy.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia's vast armories increase Ukraine's need for aid.

DRONE USE

The Ukrainian military plans to soon begin tracking and attacking Russian forces with a new "suicide drone" produced by Aevex Aerospace, a little-known Solana Beach, Calif., company that has considerable experience with unmanned aerial systems.

The Biden administration is sending 121 of the company's Phoenix Ghost drones to Ukraine, where they are expected to get heavy use in the eastern part of the country. Russian forces have regrouped there and are somewhat exposed in flat, open territory similar to California's Central Valley.

Defense analysts say it appears that the Phoenix Ghost will loiter in the sky, quietly looking for targets. Once it finds one, the drone goes into a dive and rams the object, setting off its explosive warhead. Analysts speculate that it is a comparatively small weapon that could be hard to see against the cloud cover that shrouds much of Ukraine in late April and in May.

The drone's specific size, shape, payloads and capabilities haven't be disclosed. Nor has anyone explained the origin of the drone's name.

The Pentagon did disclose that it began developing the the drone before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"We can't talk about details," said Brian Raduenz, the retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who serves as chief executive officer of Aevex Aerospace. "I have to refer you to the remarks that John Kirby made about this."

Kirby, chief spokesman for the Pentagon, told reporters on April 21: "This unmanned aerial system is designed for tactical operations. In other words, largely, but not exclusively, to attack targets. ... It can also be used to give you a site picture of what it is seeing, of course. But its principal focus is attack. ... Its purpose is akin to that of the Switchblade, which we have been talking about in the past, which is basically a one-way drone and attack drone. And that's essentially what this is designed to do."

The Switchblade is a quiet, lightweight, all-electric drone made by AeroVironment, a company based in Arlington, Va. Popular Mechanics describes it as a "flying camera robot with an explosive inside ... that will help find or attack nearby enemies, not far-away ones."

The 5.5-pound 300 version of the Switchblade can be carried in a soldier's backpack and quickly launched -- making it highly useful for Ukrainian soldiers who are trying to maneuver around Russian troops and vehicles. The larger 600 version of the Switchblade is being used to destroy Russian tanks and armored vehicles, many of which litter roads in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The Biden administration says it has provided at least 1,000 Switchblades to Ukraine. The country also is using the much larger Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which pack laser-guided missiles.

Although Raduenz declined to discuss the Phoenix Ghost in detail, it appears that Aevex Aerospace has considerable technical expertise. It works with the San Diego County division of General Atomics, the maker of some famous unmanned -- and much larger -- aerial vehicles such as the Predator and Reaper drones.

Aevex has about 600 workers, some of whom deploy overseas to help the company's military and commercial customers.

RUSSIAN DEBT

In Russia, prices for credit default swaps, insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default, plunged sharply after Moscow used its foreign currency reserves to make a last-minute debt payment on Friday.

The cost for a five-year credit default swap on Russian debt was $5.84 million to protect $10 million in debt. That price was nearly half the one on Thursday, which at roughly $11 million for $10 million in debt protection was a signal that investors were certain of an eventual Russian default.

Russia used its foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country to make the payment, backing down from the Kremlin's earlier threats that it would use rubles to pay these obligations. The Russia Finance Ministry did not say whether future payments would be made in rubles.

Despite the insurance-contract plunge, investors remain largely convinced that Russia will eventually default on its debts for the first time since 1917. The major ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's have declared that Russia is in "selective default" on its obligations.

Russia has been hit with extensive sanctions by the United States, the European Union and others in response to its invasion of Ukraine and its continuing military operation to take over Ukrainian territory.

The Credit Default Determination Committee -- an industry group of 14 banks and investors that determines whether to pay on these swaps -- said Friday that it will "continue to monitor the situation" after Russia's payment. Its next meeting is Tuesday.

At the beginning of April, Russia's Finance Ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank -- previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.

At that time, tightened sanctions prevented the payment from being accepted, so Russia attempted to make the debt payment in rubles. The Kremlin, which repeatedly said it was financially able and willing to continue to pay on its debts, had argued that extraordinary events gave it the legal footing to pay in rubles instead of in dollars or euros.

Investors and rating agencies, however, disagreed and did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired this week.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Yesica Fisch, Lolita C. Baldor, Trisha Thompson, Ken Sweet and staff members of The Associated Press; and Gary Robbins of the San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS).

Wives, relatives and activists take part in a rally demanding international leaders to organize a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of Ukrainian military and civilians from Mariupol, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Oleksiy Onoschenko, 42, rescues books from his house destroyed during the Russian occupation in Irpin, in the outskirt of Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A view of a destroyed railway bridge over Siverskiy Donets river near Raigorodka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



People walk past wrecks of military vehicles in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A Ukrainian serviceman talks to a resident inside a basement used as a bomb shelter during Russian attacks in a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



A man pays tribute to foreign citizens killed during Russia-Ukraine war near a memorial sign reading "Foreigners killed by Putin" in a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022. Names of the killed foreigners are written on the Ukrainian flags. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A woman receives humanitarian aid from a volunteer in Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Destroyed houses are photographed in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A couple embrace in central Kyiv, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)











