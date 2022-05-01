PREP BASEBALL:

FORT SMITH – More than bragging rights, Fort Smith's two highs school baseball teams were in search of confidence and momentum on Saturday afternoon going into the final week of the regular season.

Southside rode the big inning to a 10-4 win over Northside at Forsgren Field in the 85th meeting of the Battle of Rogers Avenue on the baseball diamond.

Southside upped its lead in the series to 56-29 since the two schools started their baseball programs in 1990. Northside won the earlier game this season, 12-2, in five innings at Hunt's Park.

Both teams need wins in key conference games next week.

Southside (16-10, 5-7 6A-West) is in a four-way tie for third place with Bentonville, Bentonville West and Rogers Heritage in the 6A-West.

Saturday was about preparing for the conference home-and-away series against Springdale on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

"There were a lot of moving parts for us for this game," Southside coach Dale Harpenau said. "It was Senior Day and we wanted to get them an opportunity to play today. At the same time, we needed to get guys in that weren't in the lineup to see some pitching to get ready for next week. It's an important week for us conference-wise."

Northside (9-17, 3-8 6A-Central) is alone in sixth place for the final state tournament berth in the 6A-Central, a game ahead of Little Rock Central. The Grizzlies finish with three conference games, first at home against Cabot, which is in third place in the 6A-Central, and then at home against Little Rock Southwest on Thursday and then at Southwest for a makeup game on Friday.

"You have to get hot for two weeks," Northside coach Will Hankins said. "You get some confidence and get into the playoffs, then get hot in the state tournament. You get hot in the last two weeks that's what it comes down to."

Saturday, both teams had pitchers on strict pitch counts in preparation for the week ahead.

Hankins had not decided on a starter for Cabot.

Southside will go with the usual 1-2 punch of David Sorg in the conference opener and then Ty Jones with Braxton Waller and Bailey Mattingly available in relief.

On Saturday, Waller earned the start against Northside and went three innings after receiving his commemorative jersey in the pre-game ceremony.

"There was no nerves about the start, but for Senior Day I really wanted to perform for the rest of my seniors," Waller said. "Once we got our jerseys and did the procession, I was ready to lock in."

Waller gave way to Ben Chastain, who also went three innings, with Mattingly throwing to three batters in the seventh inning.

"We were trying to be three plays ahead most of the day to see where we were at," Harpenau said. "We were monitoring pitch counts throughout the day."

Tied at 3-3, Southside broke the game open with six runs in the third inning.

Ty Wiley and Luke Wyatt drew consecutive bases-loaded walks on 3-2 counts to force in runs to bring up Tanner Farris.

The senior delivered the big hit of the game with a long double that scored Jake Forsgren, Wiley and Wyatt for an 8-3 lead.

"I was looking for fastball and a base hit," Farris said. "I was just looking to get on base."

Farris' hit glanced off the glove of Northside's left fielder and dropped safely on the warning track.

"I thought it was going," Farris said. "I was so stoked. It's amazing, it's the best feeling in the world. I couldn't wish for any other team to hit it off of."

Waller then singled home Farris to complete the six-run inning.

Northside had eight hits in the game but stranded nine runners, including seven in scoring position. The Grizzlies loaded the bases in the first inning, but Waller pitched out of trouble with a two-out strikeout.