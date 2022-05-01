Red Jacket lunch will still be a ball





City Year Little Rock is dropping the "ball" part of its annual Red Jacket fundraiser for a more laid-back luncheon May 26 in the Pavilion at Heifer Village.

In the past, the Red Jacket Ball was an evening sit-down dinner with partygoers in cocktail attire at a downtown Little Rock ballroom. This year, the Red Jacket Luncheon will be in Heifer's open-air pavilion.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the ball was canceled in 2020 and 2021. When the organizers began considering a location for the 2022 event, it was unclear if indoor events would be appropriate.

"We knew we couldn't take another year off in telling our story," says Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore, who is co-chairman of the City Year Little Rock board of directors. "We felt like a luncheon would be easier on people who might still be a little worried about being out at night at a big event."

City Year was founded in 1988 as a national service program to unite young adults from diverse backgrounds for a year of full-time community service. Since then, City Year has grown from 50 corps members in Boston to more than 3,000 members in 29 U.S cities, South Africa and the United Kingdom, according to its website.

"In the communities we serve, the City Year [red] jacket is a powerful symbol of idealism and the power of young people to make a difference," according to the organization.

Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation, contacted Moore in 2004 and told him former President Bill Clinton wanted to establish a City Year in Little Rock. Moore has been city manager since 2002.

"When he was running for president, he saw the organization in Boston and famously said the light came on for him because he always cared about children and education," Moore says. Clinton was president from 1993 to 2001.

Moore then went to a City Year national conference with about a dozen Little Rock leaders to explore the possibility of bringing the organization to the capital city.

"I've been involved in a lot of nonprofits, served on a lot of boards because I love giving back but City Year truly makes a difference with children on a daily basis," Moore says. "We had to make a decision early on what was going to be our focus as an organization, and we very quickly said education and the evolution of education in our public school system."

City Year is a division of the AmeriCorps community service program. The City Year Little Rock branch began in 2004 with retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark as the founding board chairman.

Through the program, young people (often recent college or graduate-school graduates) spend a year or two in one of the high-poverty communities across the country, helping the public school system. For some students, this is considered a "gap year."

The City Year members work with students, either one-on-one or in groups, encouraging them in subjects such as math and English and even classroom attendance.

"That's been our laser focus since the inception, and what the job corps members do on a day-to-day basis from an academic, social and emotional standpoint is just tremendous," Moore says. "There are a lot of organizations but I have never seen one like this that on a daily basis is in the schools and making a difference.

"And I have seen children who wouldn't even talk at the beginning of the school year and by the end of the year, their grades are up, literacy scores are up and they are interacting not only with corps members but with their fellow students and teachers and mentors," Moore says.

As city manager, Moore is asked to serve on many boards and commissions.

"I am a firm believer that in order to have a viable city, you must have a viable public education system," Moore says. "So I have always leaned toward that area. I am the parent of a freshman at Central High, and Luke has been part of the public school system since pre-K. ... It is always important to give back, and I know that some of our children in the public school system might fall through the cracks.

"So we've got to be there to help stabilize during this time period when they are with us during the day that hopefully has a direct nexus to improved home life and improved social skills," he says.

In addition to folks' buying tickets to the luncheon, Moore says the organization is -- of course -- trying to recruit new corps members to serve in Little Rock schools.

"We are always trying to expand the corps to be able to focus on more students and just overall support of the organization," Moore says. "It truly is remarkable. The transformation you see in the children who participate in City Year is just unbelievable."

More information about the luncheon, including sponsorships, is available by calling (501) 707-1400 or emailing Rebecca Moll at rmoll@cityyear.org. Individuals can buy tickets or sponsorships at bit.ly/redjacketluncheonLR.





City Manager Bruce Moore wears his red City Year jacket with pride recently at his office in City Hall. The nonprofit’s website says, “In the communities we serve, the City Year jacket is a powerful symbol of idealism and the power of young people to make a difference.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





