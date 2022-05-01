RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Victory Sweet to Caroline and Booneville

CEDARVILLE – Caroline Smithson wouldn't exactly admit that delivering the decisive hit in the district championship game was better than being named basketball homecoming queen, but it's close.

"I don't know, they're different but I like it when I can help the team," Smithson said. "That's always exciting even if you don't get a huge hit, just moving runners over is a good thing."

Smithson's bases loaded single in the top of the seventh inning was the impetus in a four-run inning in Booneville's 5-3 win over Hackett for the 3A-4 district championship on Friday at Cedarville.

Brooke Turner reached on an error and advanced to second on Joleigh Tate's single. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Hayley Lunsford was walked intentionally to load the bases for Smithson, a senior who came out this season for the team. Her approach on a full count on the ninth pitch of the at-bat was pretty simple.

"In that situation, I just didn't want to strike out," Smithson said. "With the bases loaded like that, if you just get the bat on the ball that's the goal."

Smithson's hit put Booneville up, 4-2, and Lunsford scored on a wild pitch for a 5-2 cushion.

Lexi Franklin, the sophomore winning pitcher, belted a home run to start off the seventh inning to knot the score at 2-2.

"I was looking for a base hit in between any gap or anything," Franklin said. "I wasn't looking for a home run."

Franklin, who improved to 16-1 with the only loss a 1-0 setback to Hackett and freshman Makenzie Freeman in March, did surrender a run in the seventh inning but struck out the final batter and finished with seven for the game.

"I knew I needed to calm down because I had so much energy in me," Franklin said. "I knew I had to settle down."

With Franklin and Freeman on the mound, the expected matchup for the district title wasn't supposed to be an offensive display.

"Freshman and sophomore going after it; great pitching and both throw in the low- to mid-60s, they're dominant," Booneville coach Ronnie Denton said. "We said before the game if we can get to three runs we can win it."

Booneville earned the top seed in next week's Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Greenland. The Lady Bearcats (23-1) will play on Thursday at 10 a.m. against the fourth seed out of the 3A-1.

HACKETT

Lady Hornets move on

Hackett will head into the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Greenland next week as the second seed from the 3A-4 after Friday's 5-3 loss to Booneville in the championship game.

"It was a battle," Hackett coach Jeff Oxford said. "Both teams hit the ball. We made some mistakes in the first inning and didn't get some runs pushed across when we should have. That cost us in the end."

Hackett leadoff hitter Shayla Foster reached on an error to open the home half of the first inning, and Makenzie and Madeline Freeman each had singles but Booneville threw a runner out at the plate and Booneville catcher Joleigh Tate picked a runner off third as the Lady Bearcats escaped opening-inning damage.

Senior catcher Sarah White belted a two-run homer, after Madeline Freeman had opened the fourth inning with a single, for a 2-0 lead.

Hackett (20-6) will play on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the third seed from the 3A-1.

"In the overall grand scheme of things, it doesn't keep us from any of our goals we set the beginning of the year," Oxford said. "We want to have a run at the state tournament and we're going to regionals next week regardless of what happened here. We've got to bounce back and head to regionals and play some good ball."

Hackett will be on the same side of the bracket, however, as 3A-1 champion and dominant freshman Brinkley Moreton.

Touted freshman Makenzie Franklin and Moreton both play summer travel ball together on the Tulsa Elite 2024, which Oxford has helped coach since they were 10-years-old.

"We know Moreton really well," Oxford said. "She's probably the best overall ninth-grader in the state, hitting and pitching and the whole nine yards. I've probably seen Morten play 400 or 500 games in her lifetime."

MANSFIELD

Lady Tigers run table

Mansfield finished undefeated in the regular season for the 2A-4 conference title and then shut out Lavaca on Friday for the district title.

Mansfield is the top seed from the 2A-4 and will host the Class 2A West Region Tournament, beginning on Thursday.

Alyson Edwards, who plays with Hackett's Freeman and Lincoln's Moreton on the summer travel team, improved to 13-5 overall with the shutout of Lavaca on Friday night.

Edwards has given up just two earned runs in her last six games.

GREENWOOD

Strozier Strong behind plate

One constant for the Greenwood Bulldogs this year has been the steady play of senior catcher Dylan Strozier.

"He's my man," Greenwood coach Chad Mercado said. "I'm harder on him than anybody. He'll tell you that, but he can handle it. That's what our team needs. He's played great the last three or four games. He's been a huge difference for our team."

In addition to his catching duties, he also bats in the middle of the order. In Tuesday's 2-1 win over Alma, his bunt single right after Dawson Holt had opened the fourth inning with a bunt single led to the tying run. It was the biggest hit of the game.

"We weren't getting a lot of hard contact and weren't sticking with our approach, so we had to change something up," Strozier said. "We had to get base runners on and gets runs across the plate."

Strozier's main responsibility, though, is handling a young pitching staff that includes sophomores Austin Mitchell, who has moved into the starter's role for the opening game of conference doubleheaders, and Brady Pettigrew, who has developed into both a stopper and a starter.

In Tuesday's doubleheader, Pettigrew needed just 24 pitches to close out the 2-1 win with two hitless innings of relief. He came back in the second game, started and went the distance in the six-inning, 10-0, win with just 55 pitches, including 42 strikes.

"Patty, that's what we expect him to do is to come in and throw strikes; fastball, cutter, locate with his fastball and fill up the strike zone and make them beat us," Mercado said. "He did, and they didn't."

Tuesday's doubleheader sweep keeps Greenwood alive for a state tournament berth. The Bulldogs are in fifth place and a game behind Russellville and Mountain Home, which are tied for third place.

Greenwood, though, closes at Greenbrier, which is tied for Van Buren for the league lead with just one conference loss. Russellville is at Van Buren while Mountain Home is at Alma on Tuesday.

VAN BUREN

Teams in position

Van Buren welcomes Russellville on Tuesday for a pair of doubleheaders that will decide 5A-West championships.

The Pointers are tied with Greenbrier atop the standings while Russellville is tied with Mountain Home in third place and very much in the hunt for a state tournament berth.

Van Buren swept Siloam Springs on Tuesday, 9-4 and 16-1.

The Pointers scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning of the nightcap to put the game away.

Devin Gattis, Presley Nichols, Connor Brady, Jackson Rotert, Josh Nowotney, Breckin Waters, Eli Gilreath, Hayden Hurst, and Isaac Nichols all drove in runs in the win.

The Lady Pointers are all alone in first place, one game ahead of Greenwood.

Van Buren swept Siloam Springs on Tuesday with decisive 11-2 and 12-3 wins.

Riley Lowrey and Tessa Leonard each drove in three runs in the opener, and each drove home four runs in the nightcap.

Ember Caldwell earned both wins, giving up four earned runs in 14 innings.

OZARK

Win close games

The Ozark Hillbillies won a pair of close games, first to close out the regular season and then in their opener of the 4A-4 District Tournament to earn a spot in next week's Class 4A North Region Tournament at Morrilton against Shiloh Christian.

Ozark squeezed past Subiaco Academy, 4-3, in the regular season finale to secure the third seed in the district tournament.

Dylan Herriage singled with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to score Kayden McAnally and Sterling Strick with the winning runs.

Herriage also went five innings on the mound, allowing three hits and an unearned run with seven strikeouts. McAnally earned the run with two innings of scoreless relief.

Then the Hillbillies beat host Pottsville, also, 4-3, in their district tournament opener to advance to the semifinals.

Herriage went the distance, throwing 107 pitches and allowing six hits and striking out eight. Herriage threw 17 first-pitch strikes.

Strick, the ninth batter in Ozark's order, doubled with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to score Landon Wright, McAnally and Nathan Gibbons.

Wright had two singles and a double.

Ozark lost to Dardanelle in the semifinals, 8-7, and will be the third seed in the regional.

SPRING FLINGS

Northside's 6A-Central makeup games in both softball and baseball at home against Little Rock Southwest will be played on May 5 with the two teams travelling to Little Rock the next day to play the regularly scheduled conference games, which are also the final games of the regular season. ... Northside sprinter DaMari Smith won the 6A-Central 100- and 200-meter dashes on Thursday. ... Van Buren will host the Class 5A state track meet on Thursday with field events beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 4x800 running preliminaries beginning at 12:30 p.m. ... Southside's Aaron Hall finished first in the long jump in the 6A-West conference track meet. ... Ozark's Anna Woolsey scored 50 points in the 4A-4 conference track meet with wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs, second in the pole vault, and third in the long jump and 100-meter hurdles.