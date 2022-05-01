Southbound traffic on I-430 Arkansas River bridge faces nightly lane closings

Two lanes on the southbound side of the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will be closed nightly for six days beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will be removing temporary barrier walls and shifting traffic into the final alignment as part of a $31.7 million project to, among other things, build "dynamic shoulders" that can be used as extra lanes during peak travel periods as a measure to relieve congestion.

The double-lane closing between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Saturday, weather permitting.