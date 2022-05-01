Southern Spring Social benefits museum’s fund





Guests in their best spring apparel gathered on the lawn of the Old Statehouse on April 14 for the annual Southern Spring Social.

Guitarist Michael Carenbauer provided music and a buffet of finger foods including mini chicken and waffles and barbeque sliders was provided by Jefferson Mobile Catering. Attendees also enjoyed mint juleps and other libations.

Previously known as The Seersucker Social, the event is hosted by the Old Statehouse Society and raises money for the museum's School Bus Fund program. The fund helps pay the cost of transportation for schools across Arkansas to visit the museum on field trips.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



