Springer mashes two HRs against former team

TORONTO -- George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 Saturday to snap the Astros' season-long winning streak at four.

Springer's leadoff home run in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, his 19th multi-home run game.

"It boiled down to too much George," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said.

Springer was hit by a pitch in his next at-bat and stole second.

Of Springer's six home runs this season, three have come against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.

"A home run is a home run," Springer said. "It doesn't matter who you're playing."

Berrios (2-0) gave up 7 hits, struck out 5 and walked 2.

"I got it in my mind to be aggressive, trying to be ahead of the hitters," Berrios said. "We created a plan and then went out there and executed it."

Yordan Alvarez homered off Berrios to begin the fourth, his sixth. But that was all Houston managed against the Blue Jays right-hander.

Adam Cimber pitched one inning, Tim Mayza went 11/3 innings and Jordan Romano threw a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Both of Springer's home runs came off Luis Garcia (1-1), who allowed five hits in six innings.

"Man, that was a tough one to lose because both pitchers were throwing the ball well," Baker said.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 1 Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to beat Oakland.

ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1 (10) Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping Baltimore's comeback over Boston.

TWINS 9, RAYS 1 Kyle Garlick hit two home runs and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 4, ANGELS 0 Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help Chicago defeat Los Angeles.

YANKEES 3, ROYALS 0 Gerrit Cole pitched six sharp innings and New York won its eighth consecutive game by manufacturing runs against Kansas City pitching.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 9, CUBS 1 Eric Lauer (2-0) struck out 11 in seven innings as Milwaukee beat Chicago.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, CARDINALS 0 Merrill Kelly (2-1) threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed homered in the eighth inning, sending Arizona past St. Louis.

GIANTS 9, NATIONALS 3 Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits as San Francisco overcame the absence of several players due to covid-19 and beat Washington.

PHILLIES 4, METS 1 Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning as Philadelphia bounced back from being no-hit by beating New York.

PIRATES 7, PADRES 6 (10) Ke'Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as Pittsburgh scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat San Diego and snap a four-game losing streak.

ROCKIES 4, REDS 3 Chad Kuhl (3-0) shook off a first-pitch home run by Tyler Naquin and lasted into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and Colorado dealt Cincinnati its ninth consecutive road loss.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 3, MARINERS 1 Jesus Luzardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings and Miami won its seventh consecutive game, beating Seattle.

RANGERS 3, BRAVES 1 Corey Seager homered in his third consecutive game, Dane Dunning (1-1) allowed one run over a career-high 72/3 innings and Texas beat Atlanta.