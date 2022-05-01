Supper & Soul helps fund Arkansas Baptist College

The Whispers — featuring identical twins Wallace “Scotty” and Walter Scott — kept the beat going on (to paraphrase one of the group’s hits) during their performance at Supper & Soul, the fundraiser for Arkansas Baptist College. The event took place April 21 at The Venue at Westwind.

They indeed sang “And the Beat Goes On” along with “Rock Steady,” “It’s a Love Thing” and other hits before an enthusiastic crowd of older and younger attendees.

With former Arkansas Baptist College president Fitz Hill returning as master of ceremonies (again, complete with a “guess that oldies tune” game for the audience), the evening featured a sumptuous buffet dinner of fried catfish, baked chicken, grilled ribeyes, a host of side-dish choices and several dessert choices. Attendees also danced to DJ-spun tunes.

During the program, special awards were presented to SCM Architects as well as “Broadway Joe” Booker, longtime local radio personality and director of programming at Cumulus Media. Teresa Timmons-Shamberger, executive director and chief executive officer at Westwind School for Performing Arts, also received recognition.

Guests were given donation forms whose backside listed the college’s most recent accomplishments, including reaffirmation of its accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission and removal of probationary status; its full membership in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics; and receipt of funding from the state Department of Health to establish an on-campus health clinic.

— Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams





