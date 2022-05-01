Suspect is sought by PBPD

The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 30-year-old Dustin Geimell Denton.

At about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Denton was involved in a domestic disturbance at an apartment building on Union Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived, Denton fled in a vehicle that was also occupied by his mother, police say.

Authorities said the vehicle pursuit ended in the area of Second Avenue and Persimmon Street when Denton fled on foot into the woods. The area was searched by tracking dogs from the Arkansas Department of Correction with assistance from the Jefferson County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police, and White Hall police.

During the search, Denton jumped into a passenger car driven by a 56-year-old woman, according to police, who at this time do not believe that Denton knew the driver but that he directed her to drive. Police said he got out of her vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue and Fox Street. The driver reported that the man kept one hand in his pocket, but she never saw a gun. Neither she nor Denton's mother reported being injured.

Denton is 6 feet, 1 inch in height and weighs about 170 pounds. He is dark-complected with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray camouflage pants. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Denton's location is asked to contact the PBPD at (870) 730-2096 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.

Police expect charges of first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree terroristic threatening. Denton also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Little Rock on possession of a firearm by a certain person.