Three-car accident leaves one dead in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- An early morning accident Saturday involving three vehicles left one person dead.

Tracy Harlan, 47, of Springdale was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, according to a news release from Capt. Derek Wright of the Springdale Police Department.

Officers arrived about 2:24 a.m. at the intersection of Thompson Street and Huntsville Avenue for the accident involving three vehicles and found Harlan unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

Police determined a vehicle driven by Cristhian Rodriguez-Izcano was northbound on Thompson when he ran the red light, colliding with the vehicle driven by Harlan, which was westbound on Huntsville and crossing Thompson. Rodriguez-Izcano's vehicle then hit a third vehicle which was also westbound on Huntsville crossing Thompson. A passenger from that vehicle was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where they were treated and released for minor injuries. Police didn't release the passenger's name.

Rodriguez-Izcano, 30, of Springdale, was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Rodriguez-Izcano was arrested after his release in connection with negligent homicide, second degree battery, driving while intoxicated and possession of open container.

Rodriguez-Izcano was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Wright said the accident is still under investigation