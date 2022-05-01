U.N. extends Libya mission amid strife

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the U.N. political mission in Libya for three months, with the United States and Britain accusing Russia of blocking a longer and more substantive mandate that would include promoting reconciliation of the country's rival governments now claiming power.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow insisted on a three-month extension to pressure Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to urgently appoint a new special representative to head the mission, known as UNSMIL. The former U.N. special envoy, Jan Kubis, resigned in November after 10 months on the job.

Nebenzia said in the absence of a new envoy, the U.N. mission "has been unable to provide substantial support for the political process in Libya for more than six months." He blamed unidentified members of the Security Council who he claimed "are not ready to accept a scenario where UNSMIL is guided by an African representative," saying their opposition is "nonconstructive" and "a manifestation of neocolonialism."

British U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who oversaw negotiations on the resolution, said after the vote that "Russia has once again isolated itself by not joining consensus with the 14 other members of the council" who supported a one-year substantive mandate.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said a short mandate "severely complicates" the U.N.'s ability to recruit a new mission chief and "creates uncertainty for the Libyan people and their leaders over the Security Council's commitment to Libya."

DeLaurentis also criticized Russia for eliminating "critical language on reconciliation and security sector reform," which the council's three African members were pushing to include in the resolution adopted Friday.

The oil-rich North African nation plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

It then became divided between rival governments -- one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and a U.N.-supported administration in the capital, Tripoli. Each side is supported by different militias and foreign powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try to capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the U.N.-supported government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.

An October 2020 cease-fire agreement led to an agreement on a transitional government in February 2021, and elections scheduled for last December, which weren't held.

The country's east-based House of Representatives named a new prime minister, former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, to lead a new interim government in February. The lawmakers claimed the mandate of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah expired when the election failed to take place. But Dbeibah insists he will remain prime minister until elections are held.

Weeklong talks between the rival sides in the Egyptian capital ended April 19 without an agreement on constitutional arrangements for elections.