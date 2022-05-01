United Way will meet goal, SE director says

The past two years have been a struggle for the United Way of Southeast Arkansas as it carried out its annual fundraising campaigns, and there was a good reason: covid.

But this year’s campaign, even with face-to-face meetings with donors back in vogue, has had its own challenges, with inflation and gas prices spiking and at least one business cutting back its operation and laying off workers, according to Leslie Dorn, executive director of the nonprofit clearinghouse.

“Everybody is struggling,” she said. “But we will make our goal. There are people in town that will make sure we do.” The goal is $1 million, a number that has been exceeded every year for the past 33. Last year, the seven-figure amount was surpassed by a mere $54. And while Dorn is certain the agency will go over the $1 million mark, reaching the goal will be a bit bittersweet. The reason, she said, is that the need of the agency’s 20-plus nonprofits continues to grow.

“Everything costs more,” Dorn said. “They’re saying that inflation is about 8.5%, but what we’re seeing is an increase in expenses of about 25%. Employee pay, insurance, equipment, food – everything has gone up. And that has happened to our donors and all of the companies that we ask to support us.” Said Jason Duren, the United Way’s second in command: “It’s costing more for an agency to offer the same services, and the money coming in can’t catch up to the money going out.” But nonprofits, Dorn said, have seen tough times before, as has the United Way, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

“They are so resilient,” she said. “You wouldn’t know they are struggling because they make it work and still put out a quality service.” One area that is costing nonprofits a significant amount of capital is the audits nonprofits have to pay for each year, Dorn said. The cost of an audit can be in the $8,000 to $10,000 range, she said, which is money the agency could be spending on providing more services to clients. The problem, Dorn said, is that government entities require audits to verify that the agency is being run properly. And one large corporation reduced its workforce, a move that decreased the amount donated to the United Way.

“It’s just high to do our jobs sometimes,” she said. “Directors and staffs work harder and double up on things so they can put more money into their services. It’s hard work, but if it’s in your heart, it’s in your heart and it’s fulfilling.” This year’s annual meeting will beMay 26 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center at 211 W. Third Ave., during which the year’s fundraising total will be announced and new officers will be named. The new president of the board will be Samuel Glover, executive director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and the annual campaign chair will be Natasha Randle, an executive with Relyance Bank.

In honor of the United Way’s 75th anniversary, a special section was created. For readers in much of central Arkansas, the publication is section M in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.