Updating All-Arkansas team after draft

Tennessee’s selection of Treylon Burks in the first round of the NFL draft demands an update on our All-Arkansas team that consists of current players with Arkansas connections. We’re already booked in Las Vegas as a 3-point favorite over similar teams from Oklahoma and Missouri and as a 35-point favorite over the combined team from North and South Dakota.

OFFENSE

QB — Brandon Allen (Fayetteville/Arkansas/ Bengals)

Allen received some unfair criticism when he played at Arkansas, which brings me great joy to remind those folks Brandon is still around after being selected by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s a backup at quarterback, but that’s a job 99 percent of us would love to have, especially accompanied by an NFL salary. Allen had a career day in 2020 when he completed 29-of-37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 win for Cincinnati at Houston.

WR — KJ Hill (North Little Rock/Ohio State/ NFL free agent)

Hill is searching for another opportunity after playing briefly as a receiver and punt returner with the Chargers.

WR — Treylon Burks (Warren/Arkansas/Titans)

Did you stay up long enough Thursday night to watch the Titans select Burks with the 18th overall pick? I certainly did and my thoughts quickly raced to the first time I saw Burks play as a sophomore in high school. That was during a playoff game at Prairie Grove, and he stood out even then as the most talented athlete on the field.

RB — J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State/Commanders)

McKissic may be the most efficient back most NFL fans know nothing about. In the past two years, McKissic has rushed for 577 yards and caught 123 passes for 986 yards, which ranks third among running backs behind Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler.

TE — Hunter Henry (Little Rock/Arkansas/ Patriots)

Our All-Arkansas team includes a double tight end set, starting with Henry, who has 246 catches for 2,925 yards and 30 touchdowns during five years in the NFL with the Chargers and Patriots.

TE — Jeremy Sprinkle (White Hall/Arkansas/ Cowboys)

We’ll use Sprinkle primarily as a blocker, but he did catch 26 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown with Washington in 2019.

OL — Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff/ Dolphins)

Armstead signed in March with Miami after nine years as a starter in New Orleans. One of the best in the NFL at left tackle.

OL — Frank Ragnow (Arkansas/Lions)

Ragnow is the starting center at Detroit, which has drawn rave reviews for its two first-round selections on Thursday night.

OL — Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas/Browns)

Pleased to add some Danish flavoring to our All-Arkansas team. Browns signed Froholdt off the Texans’ practice squad.

OL — Jason Peters (Arkansas/NFL free agent)

Peters started 15 games last season in Chicago, his 17th season in the NFL.

OL — Dan Skipper (Arkansas/Lions)

At 6-foot-7, there may not be a more promising obstacle for a blocked kick that our man, Skipper. He can also play tackle on the offensive line.

DEFENSE

DL — McTelvin Agim (Hope/Arkansas/Broncos)

McTelvin is McLovin bustin’ quarterbacks in the NFL.

DL — Deatrich Wise (Arkansas/Patriots)

Wise has played five years in the NFL, all with New England.

DL — Johnathan Marshall (Arkansas/Jets)

Marshall, a former high school basketball standout, is the third member of his extended family to play in the NFL.

DL — Armon Watts (Arkansas/Vikings)

Not quite on the level of the Purple People Eaters of old in Minnesota, but Watts does have seven career sacks in three seasons with the Vikings.

LB — Demario Davis (Arkansas State/Saints)

Davis was ranked No. 64 among the “Top 100 NFL players in 2021”

LB — Dre Greenlaw (Fayetteville/Arkansas/49ers)

“Big Play” Dre has already appeared in one Super Bowl with the 49ers.

LB — Grant Morgan (Greenwood/Arkansas/ Undrafted free agent)

No one exemplifies the “Fighting Razorback” spirit more than Morgan, a former walk-on from Greenwood who became an All-SEC player. Those of us who’ve watched him since high school won’t be surprised if Morgan makes someone’s roster as a linebacker and special teams player.

DB — Trey Norwood (Fort Smith/Oklahoma/Steelers)

Norwood recorded his first NFL interception last season against Baker Mayfield, who is no longer with the Browns.

DB — Kamren Curl (Arkansas/Commanders)

Curl has started 25 of 32 games during two seasons in Washington.

DB — Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State/Arkansas/Lions)

Jacobs played at Arkansas and Arkansas State before moving on to Motown in the NFL.

DB — George Odum (Central Arkansas/49ers)

Odum signed with the 49ers after five years as a safety and special teams standout in Indianapolis.



