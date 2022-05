A routine inspection of the U.S. 64 bridge over the Arkansas River in Fort Smith will require lane closings for five days beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The inspection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Crews will begin inspecting the eastbound lanes Monday and will move to the westbound lanes after the eastbound inspection is complete, the department said.