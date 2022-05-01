What to do before a tornado

Some questions — and answers from experts — on how Arkansans can prepare for a tornado:

When should you prepare? How far in advance?

National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Shelton says Arkansans should prepare for tornado season year-round, since tornadoes are possible in the state anytime.

Andy Traffanstedt, director of the Pulaski County office of emergency management, concurs. He says he has worked some bad tornadoes in December, January and March, which is outside the typical storm season — storms in the state "seem to pop up at any time with our vast weather changes."

Shelton recommends preparing a day or two in advance of bad weather. He says the National Weather Service will begin sending out information and briefings on social media and their website several days prior. He adds, however, that people should always have a plan in place, including teaching children where to go in the event of storms and how to handle a tornado watch or warning.

Have some way to be aware of the tornadoes coming, such as weather apps for your phone that will alert you when there's a watch or warning, Traffanstedt says. Users can often set a particular tone for a weather alert.

Additional tips about preparation from the National Weather Service:

◼️ Do not wait until you see or hear a tornado. Check the forecast regularly and check local news to see if there has been a tornado watch or warning issued for your area.

◼️ Become familiar with how your community sends warnings. Some communities have outdoor sirens, while others depend on media and phones to keep residents informed in the event of storms. (While Pulaski County has outdoor warning sirens, people who are indoors may not hear them due to insulation or other noises from within the home, such as televisions or stereos. People who are outside, however, should be able to hear the sirens.)

What is the best kind of shelter?

A tornado shelter, partially or fully underground, is the best kind of shelter, Shelton says. The National Weather Service says to get as low as you can; a basement below ground level or the lowest floor of a building offers the greatest amount of safety. If you don't have a tornado shelter, put as many walls between you as possible. This can be a bathroom or a closet, Shelton adds.

Other tips:

◼️ Avoid windows, doors and outside walls.

◼️ Protect yourself from flying debris with pillows, heavy coats or blankets.

◼️ If you live in a mobile home, leave well in advance before the storm and go to a strong building.

◼️ If no shelter is available, get into the nearest ditch, low spot or underground culvert and lie flat, using your hands to protect your head

Is there anything different about tornadoes in Arkansas? Are there concerns specific to the state?

Although tornadoes can happen year-round in Arkansas, there are two main tornado seasons, Shelton says. The first is March to May. The secondary season takes place from November through January.

Because the terrain is different in Arkansas, tornadoes can potentially present more danger, he adds. With all the trees, there can be more debris. It can also be hard to see what's coming and how far away it is as a result of the terrain.

"We're in an area of the country where we have them fairly frequently," Traffanstedt says. "People need to be aware [tornadoes] can occur at night time. It will be hard to see them. A lot of times they're 'rain-wrapped,' where it's raining so hard you can't see it."

If a warning goes out, Traffanstedt says people need to seek shelter until the warning is over.

What are some items that should be included in a tornado kit?

The National Weather Service recommends including a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food items, phone chargers. The agency also recommends including a whistle in case of entrapment. Traffanstedt recommends including a battery-operated radio, phone, bottled water and prescription medications.

What should people NOT do if there is a tornado?

◼️ Drivers should not get under an overpass in an attempt to take shelter, Shelton says, as overpasses provide a point for funneling air that will make winds speed up.

Traffanstedt advises:

◼️ Don't go outside. Instead, remain inside and get to a safe location.

◼️ Don't use candles, which bring a risk of fire. Use flashlights instead.

◼️ Don't try to outrun the twister if you're in a vehicle.

How can Arkansans get the latest weather information?

◼️ Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, follow the local National Weather Service for the latest updates and issues of watches or warnings, or keep up with local media.