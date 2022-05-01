White House discussing visit with union leaders

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is talking with workers behind the union drives at Amazon and Starbucks about a potential White House visit, four people familiar with the matter said, in what would amount to a significant show of support for the ongoing unionization drives.

The discussions come just weeks after the White House said it would resist picking sides in high-profile union disputes. The people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions have not been made public, said details are fluid and no meeting has been finalized.

Amazon workers shocked the labor movement by voting at the end of March to unionize a company warehouse on Staten Island, N.Y., and the results of a vote at a second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island are expected Monday. Starbucks workers have formed unions at more than 40 locations since December.

Biden has frequently said he would be the most "pro-union" president in American history, but the White House has largely avoided the perception of direct involvement with union drives.

Speaking to the North America's Building Trades Union this month, Biden said: "By the way, Amazon, here we come. Watch."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later said that Biden's remarks were not "sending a message that he or the U.S. government would be directly involved in any of these efforts or take any direct action," in line with the administration's position.

But White House officials are eager to align with the apparent revival of the labor movement that they argue is the result of their economic policies. Republicans have attacked Biden's economic record as leading to higher inflation for American families, but wages also have risen rapidly.

The unemployment rate has plummeted and job openings have surged, giving workers leverage to demand better conditions. The Biden administration is optimistic that workers can translate that leverage into lasting gains.

The posture is a significant departure from the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who also governed at a time when unions had lower levels of support in public opinion polling.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spokespeople for Starbucks and Amazon also did not immediately respond. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

"This is a sea change, not only from the Republican administrations, but even from Obama and Clinton, who were reluctant to openly embrace unions. This is, head-on: 'We're on the side of workers trying to organize and get people better conditions,'" said Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a left-leaning think tank. "They want people to see they're on the side of union workers."