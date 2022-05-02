3 teens shot over the weekend, Little Rock police say

A fight between two teens early Sunday led to two people injured by gunfire, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 6402 Butler Road at 12:44 a.m. Sunday for a fight, according to police.

When officers arrived, they were advised that shots were fired at that location, the report states.

Two gunshot victims arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 17-year-old boy had an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his leg, according to the report. He told officers he did not know who was shooting or where it was coming from, the report states.

A 16-year-old arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and did not wish to provide a statement to police, according to the report.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old was shot Saturday night in Boyle Park, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers responded at 7:27 p.m. Saturday to 3101 Boyle Park Road for a shooting, the report states.

Communications advised there were 10-15 rounds, police said.

While interviewing those on scene, a 19-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound, the report states.

Witnesses on scene told police that people in a white sedan and a white truck began shooting at each other, according to the report.

Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire during the incident, the report states.