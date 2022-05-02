Arkansas covid cases rise by 67 as hospitalizations fall

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 67 - the largest daily increase on a Monday in more than a month - while the number of people reported to be hospitalized with covid-19 fell for the second day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,394.

The increase in cases on Monday was larger by eight than the one on Sunday and by 27 than the one the previous Monday.

It was the largest daily increase on a Monday since March 21, when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting on weekends, the state's daily case increases tend to be smaller on Sundays and Mondays than on other days.

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 29, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 135, which was up from an average of 111 a day the previous week.

With recoveries outnumbering new cases, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 61, to 1506, after rising the previous six days.

The total as of Monday was still up by almost 300 compared to a week earlier.

Possibly due to gatherings over Easter weekend and a new, more transmissible version of omicron, the state's new cases have generally been trending upward since April 20.

The uptick has not yet translated to a sustained increase in hospitalized covid-19 patients, however.

After falling by four on Sunday, the number reported to be hospitalized fell Monday by one, to 48, which was still short of this year's low of 46 that the number reached on April 19, April 24 and Thursday.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were reported to be on ventilators rose by one, to 14.

The number reported to be in intensive care, which also didn't change on Sunday, rose by two, to 17.