Razorbacks make top 5 for Scheierman

Arkansas has made the top five for coveted South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Scheierman’s agent Austin Walton said Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska are the finalists for his services.

The Athletic rates Scheierman, a Nebraska native, the No. 3 available transfer.

Scheierman, 6-6, 205 pounds, announced on March 24 he was entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He also announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 25.

Scheierman was the Summit League Player of the Year last season as a sophomore and averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. He was the only player nationally to lead his league in rebounds and assists.

He shot 50.8% from the field, 46.9% from three-point range and 80.2% at the free throw line.

Scheierman averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4 assists as a freshman and shot 49.8% from the field, 43.8% from three and 84.5% at the line.