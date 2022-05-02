Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid remains option whether Trump runs or not

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was considering a presidential run in 2024 after criticizing another potential Republican candidate and other GOP leaders during a CNN interview Sunday.

Days after speaking at a political event in New Hampshire traditionally attended by presidential hopefuls, Hutchinson said he was seriously considering a run but indicated he would wait until after this year's midterm elections before making a decision.

"You've got to get through, of course, this year, but that's an option that's on the table," he told CNN's Dana Bash.

Hutchinson emphasized the need for retaining or finding an equivalent to Title 42, a public health order that has allowed federal officials to turn away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border during the pandemic. The governor said he favored going "after the cartels in a more vigorous fashion."

"There's much to be done there, I care about those issues," he said during CNN's State of the Union program. "So yes, I'm going to be engaged this year and hopefully beyond that."

Following the CNN interview, Hutchinson said he would like to see the federal government offer more support to state crime fighting units.

"I would like to see the drug task forces fully funded," he said in a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "Right now, the task forces are struggling because of cuts in federal funds and they are an important part of our fight against drug trafficking organizations."

While speaking on CNN, Hutchinson said his decision to enter the race would not be affected if former President Donald Trump were to announce his candidacy.

Hutchinson criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another potential Republican presidential candidate, for stripping Disney World of its self-governing privileges.

DeSantis signed a bill late last month revoking Disney's status as an "independent special district." The Florida governor and state legislature acted after the company opposed a new law restricting discussions of sexuality and gender identity in public schools.

While Hutchinson said Disney handled the matter "very poorly" and showed support for the Florida education law, he said he opposed DeSantis' restrictive measures.

"I don't believe that the government should be punitive against private businesses because we disagree with them," he said. "To me that's the old Republican principle of having restrained government."

Hutchinson also criticized Republican leaders who changed tack after previously condemning the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"We had one message after Jan. 6 among many of our leaders recognizing the problem with the insurrection. And that tone has changed. And I believe that's an error," Hutchinson said.

Given coming congressional hearings on the insurrection, Hutchinson said he was concerned about how the shift in tone might affect top Republicans.

Hutchinson would not comment on whether he would support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a run for House Speaker were Republicans to gain control of the chamber following the November elections.

After saying Trump bore responsibility for the effort to overturn the 2020 election, McCarthy has re-embraced the former president. Hutchinson said that were he still serving in Congress and eligible to vote for the speaker position, his decision would depend on the alternative candidates.

Hutchinson promoted Arkansas' "strong underlying economy" during the CNN interview, noting the state has a $1 billion surplus. But he acknowledged that many Arkansans were struggling with gas and energy costs.

To bolster the economy Hutchinson advocated for creating jobs and controlling federal spending. He opposed measures such as canceling student debt and promoted returning dollars to taxpayers.

After speaking on CNN, Hutchinson noted the infusion of federal funds early in the pandemic was important but said he favored reducing spending to slow inflation.

"Just as we've lowered taxes and slowed the growth of spending in Arkansas we must control federal spending that drives inflation," he said a statement to the Democrat-Gazette.