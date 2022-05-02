• Tracey McKee, 64, a Republican from Scottsdale, Ariz., who now lives in California, was sentenced to two years of felony probation, fines and community service for voting in Arizona with her dead mother's mail-in ballot during the 2020 general election.

• Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the parents of Gabby Petito, claim that the parents of Brian Laundrie went on vacation with their son despite knowing Laundrie killed their daughter and "the whereabouts of her body," according to court filings in a lawsuit seeking cash damages.

• Moulay Agoulmam, director of social-cultural action and prisoner reintegration at Morocco's prison administration, said a three-month de-radicalization program for prisoners convicted of terror offenses "enables prisoners to form an awareness of the gravity of their mistakes."

• Travis Romero, engineer for the Broussard, La., fire department, said Ember, a 2½-year-old Dalmatian, has "been a huge asset to the department and to the city as a whole."

• Martin O'Toole, a Marietta, Ga., attorney and board member for the Charles Martel Society, called for "internal exile," urging members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to "not trust your children's minds to strange thoughts and strange people" during a Confederate Memorial Day rally at Stone Mountain Park.

• Keith Tremel, a competitive barbecue cook from Edgewater, Md., said his favorite foods changed to chicken tacos and pizza and he relies on his teammates' taste buds when cooking beef and pork dishes after he was bitten by a lone star tick and developed alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to red meat.

• Ryan Quarles, Kentucky's agriculture commissioner, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who Republicans contend overreached by imposing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Brandy Dowdy, 39, was charged with manslaughter and a dangerous dog law violation in the death of a public health worker who went to her home near Red Bay, Ala., to follow up on a report about dogs attacking and injuring another person days earlier, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.

• Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, the commander at Fort Benning in Georgia since July 2020, plans to step down from his post and his replacement has already been named, Army officials said.