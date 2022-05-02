Kirby again impresses for Travs

George Kirby scooped up the baseball just shy of the first-base line, putting it into his glove before putting a relatively forceful tag into the chest of Wichita shortstop Kevin Merrell.

Tempers flared, with players streaming out of both dugouts, but Kirby said afterward that he meant no ill will. He only thought Merrell was going to run him over.

If that tag was Kirby's final act in North Little Rock as an Arkansas Traveler, it was the rare time an offensive player posed much of a threat to the 24-year-old righty.

Kirby tossed five solid innings for the Travs on Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 series-finale loss to the Wind Surge, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs -- one on a bloop double and another on a solo home run.

The Seattle Mariners' top pitching prospect and 2019 first-round selection has allowed 5 earned runs over 5 starts, piling up 32 strikeouts while walking 5 over 24 2/3 innings.

"I'm just trying to throw my whole arsenal and it's been feeling super comfortable," Kirby said. "My biggest goal is just to be able to throw all [four pitches] for strikes and have confidence with them."

In addition to a fastball that touched 99 mph Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park, Kirby again flashed a slider that hovered around 93.

Pitching coach Sean McGrath explained that while Kirby has the ability to blow it past players at any level, the Mariners wanted to see him lean into a more optimal strategy given the control on his off-speed options.

"[His five starts] have been as good as we expected and as we had hoped," McGrath said. "It's just about his evolution, taking the small details of the game and just refining them."

Kirby found himself the loser in a battle for the Mariners' No. 5 rotation as Matt Brash claimed the spot instead. Kirby, along with fellow pitching prospects Levi Stoudt and Taylor Dollard, watched Brash's big-league debut together several weeks ago.

But Brash has yet to put it together in the Pacific Northwest. His Friday night outing lasted 2 innings, surrendering 6 runs on 7 hits as his ERA swelled to 6.88.

There's not yet any indication the Mariners are ready to give Kirby the big-league call. But it's possible that sometime over the next two weeks while the Travs hit the road for a 12-game swing, Kirby could soon be tabbed to replace one of his closest friends.

"I'm hoping [Matt] does well every damn time he goes out there," Kirby said. "It's weird because you're always competing with your best buddies. That's just how baseball is.

"I'm happy he's up there and it just puts more fire in my belly to get up there."

Until then, Kirby wants to keep pounding the zone. He threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of 19 batters he faced and his 0.89 WHIP is now second-best in the Texas League.

For now, he doesn't spend much time pondering the thought of being in the majors.

"If I'm trying to think about every start that I should be in the big leagues, it's not going to do me any good," Kirby said. "You've just got to be where your feet are."