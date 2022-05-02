Well, bless her heart

Many of us find offense in Sarah Sanders' commercials. The young lady, bless her heart, failed to mention the name of the state she was hoping to govern, but did say she would obstruct the U.S. president and "the radical left."

Aren't governors still supposed to govern a state instead of governing the United States?

In others she claims our schools should be open rather than closed, as if the schools are not open; that schoolchildren should be educated versus indoctrinated. We who graduated from Arkansas public schools do not recall having been indoctrinated, but do recall having been taught reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Bless her heart, I'm sure she means well, but seems to be a bit confused about our state and what it means to govern.

BYRDIE McSWAIN

Bryant

Refreshing, spot-on

Kudos for the letters written by Mr. David Henderson, Mr. Kenneth Weber and Mr. John Dupree. It was refreshing to read Mr. Henderson's unique suggestion about what Republican pro-life supporters could contribute to the health and well-being of the citizens of our country (e.g., raise unwanted children to adulthood). Likewise, Mr. Weber contributed a different perspective to Mike Masterson's "drivel" regarding access to equal accommodations in colleges.

Finally, Mr. Dupree's opinion regarding Sarah Sanders' qualification as the first woman to sit in the governor's office was spot-on. I'm a strong supporter of electing more women to represent my gender at all levels of government, but I agree that her only qualification is "liar-in-chief" for the worst president in our nation's history.

BEVERLY JACOBS

Little Rock

State needs fighters

Although I yearn to get back to the days of bipartisanship and teamwork in Congress, that is not what is needed to counter the present culture of leftist radicalism, moral decline, and wokeness in our nation. If we don't send conservative fighters to Washington this election year to oppose the socialist movement that is destroying America, we may not get another chance.

A recent AP article highlighting the John Boozman campaign refers to him as an "unassuming figure who talks almost in a whisper and is more comfortable chatting about policy or the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' football record than giving fiery speeches." Boozman generally votes conservative, but has voted with President Joe Biden 34 percent of the time, according to the FiveThirtyEight nonpartisan political analysis website.

Those bent on destroying our traditions and principles must be stopped by the conservative fighters we elect. Arkansans don't need a 31-consecutive-year professional politician in the Senate who shrinks from going to battle on our behalf. Therefore, I support Jan Morgan, a strong Christian conservative who will aggressively defend Arkansas values. I encourage every voter to give her consideration. She is experienced, articulate, a business owner, and ... a fighter. Yes, she's outspoken and a little rough around the edges, but her outgoing patriotic spirit is what we need in these times.

TERRY THOMPSON

Hot Springs

Protecting the border

Since Joe Biden took office, we've witnessed our southern border crumble. We're watching with our own eyes as we lose the incredible progress made under President Donald Trump to provide stronger border security.

The Biden administration invited this chaos and crisis despite the warnings from people like Sen. John Boozman. He knows that securing our southern border--specifically through finishing President Trump's wall--should be our first priority when it comes to immigration.

Senator Boozman supported the Trump administration's efforts to secure our southern border not only through the wall, but through other tools and strategies. He served as the top Republican helping to fund the border wall at the start of the Trump administration and has traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border and seen firsthand how our country is being targeted. Boozman has met with Arkansas families who have personally been impacted by criminal activity committed by illegal immigrants and agrees with these families that their experiences were avoidable and serve as further proof that illegal immigration must be stopped. I believe Senator Boozman has worked hard to secure our border throughout his career and Arkansans can be assured he will keep fighting to finish the job. Anyone suggesting otherwise is stooping to the level of the liberal mob by spreading fake news.

JESSICA LAIS

Rogers

The question to ask

An important question I intend to ask Republicans running for office this November is whether or not they believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. It's a litmus test. If they say yes, that means one of two things: 1. They are crazily misinformed, or 2. they are liars.

Crazily misinformed people believe all kinds of things, even when there's no real evidence in the whole wide world to support their beliefs. Liars seek power by purposely misleading others to believe things they know are untrue and for which there's no evidence in the whole wide world to support. Neither deserves our trust.

Whenever we meet a Republican running for office, even for dogcatcher or some lower office in our state, the same simple question applies. Candidates who refuse to admit as valid the results of the last election, being either crazily misinformed or lying, should not be elected to any office of public trust.

DOUG STOWE

Eureka Springs