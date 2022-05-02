Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey to retire May 20

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey will step down later this month after serving as chief for approximately three years, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to Scott, Humphrey submitted a letter stating his intention to retire. His last day will be May 20. Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will serve as interim chief beginning May 21 amid a national search for Humphrey's replacement, a city news release said.

Humphrey was sworn in as Little Rock's police chief in April 2019, shortly after Scott was inaugurated for his first term as mayor. Before Scott tapped him to lead the department, Humphrey served as police chief in Norman, Okla.

His tenure was dominated by fallout from the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in February 2019. Additionally, over the past three years, Humphrey has clashed publicly with high-ranking members of his department as well as the leadership of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17.

Officials at the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office have yet to announce findings in separate investigations examining an incident in which Humphrey fired his gun at an armed suspect on Dec. 31. Humphrey returned to active duty soon after the event.

“Chief Humphrey brought meaningful reform to our police department and a renewed focus on community policing during his tenure as chief,” Scott said in a statement. “He remained loyal to his officers and to this city in the midst of adversity and challenging times."