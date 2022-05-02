• Actress and United Nations humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit Saturday to Ukraine, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram. According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie -- who has been a special envoy for the U.N. Refugee Agency since 2011 -- had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April. "She was very moved by [the children's'] stories," Kozytskyy wrote. "One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she'd had." He said Jolie also visited a boarding school, talked with students and took photos with them, adding "she promised she would come again." According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv's central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling. "The visit was a surprise to us all," he wrote. "Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here."





• Bill Murray acknowledged Saturday that his behavior on set led to a complaint from a woman and the suspension of filming on his latest movie. In his first comments about the shutdown of "Being Mortal," Murray described the incident as a "difference of opinion" but declined to provide specifics on what transpired or who it involved. "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," he told CNBC during an interview at the annual shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway. "The movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production." Murray said he and the unnamed woman are talking it through and "trying to make peace with each other." He didn't say when or if production would resume and whether he'd continue to take part in the film. "Things change and the times change so it's important for me to figure it out," the 71-year-old comedian said. Searchlight Pictures confirmed production was suspended but has so far declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing inquiry. The entertainment website Deadline reports the complaint against Murray was filed in April and production was later halted.