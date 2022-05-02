TEXAS LEAGUE

NATURALS 9,

SOD POODLES 5

Logan Porter and Robbie Glendinning each hit two-run home runs and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs in leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in front of a crowd of 5,348 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Naturals left-hander Drew Parrish (2-1) went five innings, striking out four while walking none. He gave up six hits and two runs.

Northwest Arkansas took the lead for good in the second inning when Porter sent a one-strike offering from Amarillo starter Justin Vernia (0-1) over the left-field wall that gave the Naturals a 3-1 lead. It was Porter's first home run of the season.

Glendinning's home run sailed over the left-field wall in the third inning and also came off Vernia. The two-run shot was Glendinning's third of the year.

Massey's home run -- his fifth of the season -- was a three-run blast in the seventh inning which gave the Naturals an 8-2 lead.

Naturals' lead-off batter Maikel Gacia went 4 for 5 with three runs scored.

Amarillo scored three runs in the eighth inning on a two-run home run by Leandro Cedeno and a solo shot by Jorge Barrosa.